Hollywall Entertainment, Inc.: HWAL Announces New Music label "Lunar Records"

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / HWAL Inc., formerly Hollywall Entertainment, Inc. (OTC:HWAL), announces the launch of "Lunar Records", a joint venture between HWAL subsidiary Melody Trust, LLC ("Melody Trust"), and SpaceBlue Enterprises, a pioneering label curating legendary iconic music for potentially eternal lunar preservation - since archiving of music on the Moon became a reality, when a time capsule landed there on 2.22.2024 containing HWAL's one of a kind music catalog (the "Catalog") along with numerous other projects tied to Lunar Records.

The Catalog is one of the largest independently owned music libraries in the world and comprises a prestigious collection of over 27,000 music recordings, showcasing among others the remarkable talents of numerous internationally acclaimed award-winning music legends. These recordings, some of which are extremely rare, encompass iconic performances by esteemed artists such as Ray Charles, Elvis Presley, Tony Bennett, Frank Sinatra, Jimi Hendrix, Chuck Berry, The Bee Gees, Chicago, The Platters, George Gershwin, Marvin Gaye, James Brown, Bo Didley, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Rod Stewart, and many others.

The most recent valuation for the Catalog was conducted by Sun Business Valuation, pursuant to which the fair market value of the Catalog was assessed to be approximately $146 million as of March 12, 2021 (in today's dollars, considering inflation, the Catalog's value is approximately $174,559,900, which on average is $9,974.00 per song). This prior valuation considered only 17,500 of the songs in the Catalog. HWAL is confident that the Catalog is far more valuable, because there are over 27,000 songs in total, and especially considering recent sales of so many large and small music catalogs.

The Lunar Records partnership was spotlighted earlier this year in Billboard Magazine [Link],

Melody Trust previously announced a new music sync licensing division and added Jesse Wright to the management team for the licensing of music from the Catalog for use in film, TV, games, trailers, and advertisement. Mr. Wright brings over fifteen years of seasoned experience with music supervisor and director roles at Warner Music Group, Artist Publishing Group, and several boutique music houses. Mr. Wright has contributed to countless sync placements, including campaigns for Netflix, Hulu, Universal Pictures, Activision, the NFL, Paramount Pictures, NBC, Disney, and more. Under his leadership, Melody Trust recently signed a strategic alliance with the Music Supervisor Music Clearance platform, DISCO.

The Explosive Potential of Music Catalogs

The music catalog merger and acquisition market is already a behemoth, with 2025 deals shattering records and signaling insatiable demand. Primary Wave's March acquisition of a stake in The Notorious B.I.G.'s catalog underscored values exceeding $100 million per artist portfolio, while broader transactions topped $1 billion thresholds. Concord's $1.65 billion asset-backed security and Pophouse's $1.3 billion raise for acquisitions highlight a sector projected to hit $21.10 billion by 2033, growing at 10.8% CAGR. The overall music publishing market stands at $7.69 billion in 2025, on target to grow to more than $10.21 billion by 2030.

About Space Blue Enterprises

Space Blue Made History by Curating the First NASA-Confirmed Payload of Art and Music Museum on the Moon: Lunaprise

On February 22, 2024, Space Blue, under the leadership of entertainment and blockchain media innovator Dallas Santana, set numerous space and art records when the lunar lander Odysseus touched down on the Moon. Attached to it was the Lunaprise Museum, the first art and music museum in history confirmed by NASA as a lunar payload. The museum contained 222 art projects, 777 of the greatest songs and works by songwriters of our time, and the oldest known song, inscribed on a Sumerian tablet. The music, images, and art are stored on an 18-layer disc system within a time capsule designed to last over 1 billion years. This lunar music archive is expected to outlast the single song included in the Voyager Golden Record, sent into space by Carl Sagan in the 1970s. Space Blue has formed a joint venture with Melody Trust called Lunar Records, which will showcase the iconic HWAL Catalog. Learn more www.spaceblue.club

About HWAL, Inc. (HWAL)

HWAL Inc. (OTC: HWAL), is a multimedia holding company driving innovation in entertainment, space archiving, and digital media assets. Through subsidiaries like Melody Trust, HWAL curates iconic cultural legacies, including working with SpaceBlue on the Lunaprise Moon Museum.

For decades HWAL has collected and preserved some of the most rare and coveted unpublished recordings, photos and videos from countless legendary music recording artists to include James Brown, The Who, Dolly Parton, Ray Charles, Elvis Presley, Marvin Gaye, Willie Nelson, Ike and Tina Turner, Eric Clapton and the Yardbirds, Johnny Winter, Chuck Berry, Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Rod Stewart, George Jones, Count Basie, and hundreds of other music legends.

HWAL formed Melody Trust to protect and safeguard the royalty interests held by the music performers and music composers that produced these legendary music tracks throughout the past century. www.melodytrust.com

Learn more at www.hollywall.com

