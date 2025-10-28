To Further Enhance Structure-Based Drug Discovery and Protein Science Service Capabilities??

Pharmaron Beijing Co., Limited (Stock Code: 300759.SZ/3759.HK) (hereinafter referred to as "Pharmaron" and the "Company") today announced that it has entered into a definitive Share Purchase Agreement to acquire 82.54% equity interest of Biortus Biosciences Co., Ltd. and its affiliates (hereinafter referred to as "Biortus"). The transaction is expected to close upon the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. This transaction will significantly enhance the Company's technological platform and service capabilities in structural biology, complex protein production and analysis and further strengthen the Company's end-to-end, fully integrated, multi-modality services platform with global footprints to better serve global biopharmaceutical clients.

Biortus is a leading CRO in structural biology. With comprehensive capabilities in gene to protein to structure, Biortus provides key structural biology data to support SBDD for global clients. Biortus's core competitiveness is built on its highly efficient complex target protein production, wide-coverage X-ray crystallography and state-of-the-art cryo-EM structure capabilities. Biortus has also established an AI/ML-based computational platform for the design of new protein complexes and structure analysis. Leveraging its large-scale, high-quality experimental dataset generated from its technical platforms, the AI/ML platform creates a closed-loop optimization system from computational design to experimental verification that provides a one-stop solution for new drug R&D.

Pharmaron is a leading, fully integrated pharmaceutical R&D services platform. With this transaction, it will further enhance its service capabilities in protein science, biological assaying and compound screening, protein crystallization and structure analysis and structure-based drug design (SBDD). This acquisition synergizes with the Company's existing bioscience and biologic discovery service offerings to support the acceleration of global partners' pharmaceutical R&D programs. The Company will further leverage its end-to-end, fully integrated multi-modality service platform to empower Biortus with customer resources, corporate operations and AI technology application.

Dr. Hua Yang, Chief Scientific Officer of Pharmaron, stated: "We warmly welcome the Biortus team to join Pharmaron. Biortus's structure-based drug discovery and protein science services have inherent synergies with Pharmaron's integrated service platform. Furthermore, the proprietary and rich data provided by Biortus will further enhance Pharmaron's ability to explore AI-based applications to improve the efficiency of drug discovery services."

Dr. Jiaquan Wu, General Manager of Biortus, said: "Pharmaron is a leading service platform in the life sciences service industry. We are very pleased to become a part of it and this acquisition serves as a testament to the high quality of Biortus' platform in structural biology and protein science. With the support of Pharmaron's world-class integrated services network, Biortus can build upon its high-quality client base and provide our services to more global clients and enhance our business capabilities and volume."?

About Pharmaron

Pharmaron (Stock Code: 300759.SZ/3759.HK) is a premier service provider for the life sciences industry. Founded in 2004, Pharmaron has invested in its people and facilities, and established a broad spectrum of research, development and manufacturing service capabilities throughout the entire drug discovery, preclinical through to clinical development and manufacturing process across multiple therapeutic modalities, including small molecules, large molecules and cell and gene therapy products. With over 22,000 employees and operations in China, UK and US, Pharmaron has an excellent track record in the delivery of R&D and manufacturing solutions to its partners globally.

