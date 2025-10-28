SmarterBrands.ai Officially Available for Acquisition

Fully Developed $2M AI Business Platform Poised to Transform Small Business Automation

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / SmarterBrands.ai, the advanced artificial intelligence platform built to help small and mid-sized businesses operate more efficiently, today announced that the company is officially for sale.

Developed with over $2 million in capital investment, SmarterBrands.ai offers a complete, market-ready ecosystem that integrates intelligent automation, analytics, marketing, and workflow management into a single intuitive platform. Designed to eliminate operational friction for entrepreneurs and growing brands, the system empowers users to optimize performance, scale intelligently, and make data-driven decisions in real time.

"SmarterBrands.ai was created to help business owners reclaim their time and run their operations more intelligently," said a company spokesperson. "With the technology fully built and ready to deploy, we're excited for the right visionary or strategic acquirer to take it to the next stage of growth."

Platform Highlights

Fully functional AI business-automation system built for scalability

Over $2 million invested in research, design, and development

Trademark pending and premium domain included

Turnkey and ready for commercialization , with an established digital presence

Ideal for investors, founders, or firms seeking a proprietary AI-driven platform

SmarterBrands.ai combines modern design, enterprise-grade architecture, and future-ready integrations, positioning it as an ideal acquisition for technology companies, SaaS operators, or investment groups seeking entry into the fast-growing AI business-operations space.

Parties interested in acquiring SmarterBrands.ai contact Natasha June on 310-926-1204 or natashajune@mac.com

SOURCE: SmarterBrands.ai

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/smarterbrands.ai-officially-available-for-acquisition-1092448