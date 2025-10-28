Gas Compressors Market to Reach $9.5 billion, Globally, by 2034 at 4.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

A key driver for the gas compressors market is the rising demand for natural gas across industrial, residential, and power generation sectors. As countries shift toward cleaner energy sources, natural gas infrastructure expansion-such as pipelines, LNG terminals, and gas storage facilities-fuels compressor installations. Additionally, increased oil & gas exploration activities, particularly in offshore and shale reserves, require efficient gas compression for transportation and processing, further accelerating market growth across both developed and emerging economies.
WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Gas Compressors Market by Technology (Positive Displacement and Dynamic Displacement), Lubrication Type (Oil-Based and Oil-free), and End-User Industry (Oil and Gas, Chemical, Automotive, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2034". According to the report, the gas compressors market was valued at $6.3 billion in 2024, and is estimated to reach $9.5 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2025 to 2034.
The gas compressors market is influenced by a blend of technological advancements, regulatory shifts, and evolving energy needs. Growing emphasis on energy efficiency and emission control is prompting the adoption of advanced, oil-free and variable-speed compressors. While rising natural gas consumption drives demand, market growth is constrained by high initial capital costs and maintenance-intensive systems. Nonetheless, expansion of LNG infrastructure and increase in use of gas compressors in industrial manufacturing and chemical processing create opportunities for market growth. Moreover, emerging economies are investing heavily in energy infrastructure, creating new avenues for compressor manufacturers and service providers to tap into long-term growth potential.
Report coverage & details:
Report Coverage
Details
Forecast Period
2025-2034
Base Year
2024
Market Size in 2024
$6.3 billion
Market Size in 2034
$9.5 billion
CAGR
4.3 %
No. of Pages in Report
300
Segments Covered
Technology, Lubrication Type, End-User Industry and region.
Drivers
Growing Demand for Natural Gas
Opportunities
Integration of IoT and Predictive Maintenance Technologies
Restraints
High Initial Investment and Maintenance Costs
The positive displacement segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period
Based on technology, the positive displacement segment held the highest market share in 2024 due to its ability to deliver constant flow regardless of pressure fluctuations. This makes it ideal for high-pressure applications in industries like oil & gas, manufacturing, and chemicals, where consistent and reliable compression is essential for critical processes.
The oil-free segment to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period
Based on lubrication type, the oil free segment held the highest market share in 2024 due to increasing demand for clean, contaminant-free compressed air in industries such as food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, and electronics. Stringent regulations and sustainability goals further encouraged adoption of oil-free compressors for improved operational safety and environmental compliance.
The oil & gas segment to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period
Based on end-user industry, the oil & gas segment held the highest market share in 2024 due to extensive compressor usage in upstream, midstream, and downstream operations. Compressors play a crucial role in gas gathering, transmission, and processing, making them indispensable for energy production and distribution, especially amid rising global energy demand.
Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2033
Based on region, Asia-Pacific region held the highest market share in 2024 due to rapid industrialization, growing infrastructure projects, and strong demand from sectors like manufacturing, energy, and chemicals. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are heavily investing in energy and industrial upgrades, driving compressor adoption across multiple end-use verticals.
Leading Market Players: -
Gas Compressors Market Segments:
By Technology
- Dynamic Displacement
- Positive Displacement
By Lubrication Type
- Oil-Based
- Oil-free
By End-User Industry
- Oil and Gas
- Chemical
- Automotive
- Others
By Region
- North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (France, Germany, Italy, UK, Rest of Europe)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- Latin America (Brazil, Chile, Rest of Latin America)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Middle East And Africa)
