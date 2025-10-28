PuK Gaming: Five Pioneering Patents Filed: Advancing Computational Efficiency Across the Technology Stack

Serial inventor Simon Burgess unveils a groundbreaking IP portfolio driving major gains in performance and energy efficiency

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / PuK Gaming today announced the filing of five United Kingdom patent applications representing major advancements in computational efficiency technology. Developed by serial inventor and entrepreneur Simon Burgess, these innovations tackle critical challenges in energy consumption, resource utilization, and performance optimization across the modern computing stack-from silicon to software.

The Inventor: Simon Burgess

Simon Burgess is a serial inventor and entrepreneur known for developing transformative technologies that blend deep technical expertise with real-world practicality. His work spans hardware architecture, software systems, hydroponics, and algorithmic optimization.

This new portfolio marks Burgess's most ambitious endeavor yet: a comprehensive re-imagining of computational efficiency across every layer of modern technology infrastructure.

Strategic Innovation Portfolio:

The portfolio includes five complementary patents that work synergistically to deliver measurable efficiency and sustainability improvements:

1. Computer System for Optimizing Text Generation

Addresses inefficiencies in large-language-model inference by detecting and preventing redundant token patterns.

Key Results:

• 40-50% reduction in output redundancy

• 25-35% decrease in GPU/CPU cycles per useful token

• 20-30% faster generation latency

• 18-28% lower power consumption

2. Computer System for Data Storage Optimization

Uses locality-sensitive hashing to eliminate redundant data across cache and storage systems.

Key Results:

• 30-50% reduction in physical storage requirements

• 25-40% higher cache hit rates

• 20-35% lower I/O bandwidth usage

• 15-30% faster data access

3. Computer System for Efficient Neural Network Training

Enables real-time monitoring and automatic resource optimization for ML workloads.

Key Results:

• 20-30% faster training time

• 25-40% lower GPU energy use

• 15-25% less memory bandwidth utilization

• 15-30% improvement in model accuracy

4. Computer System for Automated Resource Management

Provides OS-level control of physical computing resources through redundancy detection.

Key Results:

• 20-40% less RAM usage

• 15-35% lower CPU power draw

• 25-45% lower I/O bandwidth

• 30-50% higher system throughput

5. Processor Architecture for Improved Computational Efficiency

Introduces specialized circuits for real-time optimization of physical resource allocation.

Key Results:

• 20-35% lower energy use

• 15-40% fewer execution cycles

• 18-28% less thermal output

• 45-65% increase in operations-per-watt efficiency

Integrated Technology Stack:

Together, these innovations deliver compounding efficiency gains across the technology ecosystem:

Application Layer: AI text generation optimization

Framework Layer: Neural network training acceleration

Operating System Layer: Resource and storage optimization

Hardware Layer: Processor-level efficiency design

This end-to-end approach addresses inefficiencies at every computational layer, advancing a holistic vision of sustainable, high-performance computing.

Sustainability and Accessibility:

With global data centers consuming 1-2% of total electricity, Burgess's innovations offer tangible progress toward sustainable computation-achieving 20-40% efficiency gains across primary workloads.

Beyond environmental benefits, the reduced hardware demands democratize access to advanced AI and computing technologies, supporting Burgess's mission to make innovation accessible and equitable.

Commitment to Beneficial Technology:

Each patent includes a stipulation reflecting Burgess's guiding philosophy:

"The inventor stipulates the IP contained within this submission is for the liberty of mankind, not its control."

This principle underscores a commitment to ensuring that transformative technologies enhance human freedom and capability, rather than restrict them.

Commercial and Technical Availability:

The technologies are currently in advanced development, with reference implementations planned for release to industry partners and the research community.

Technical documentation, performance benchmarks, and integration guides will be made available to accelerate adoption and collaboration.

"Our goal isn't just faster machines-it's smarter, cleaner, and more accessible computation for everyone," said Simon Burgess, inventor and founder.

"By addressing efficiency at every layer of the stack, we're redefining what's possible for sustainable performance."

About PuK Gaming:

Founded by innovator Simon Burgess (Founder of Scuf Gaming®), PuK Gaming transforms smartphones into elite gaming rigs with its modular ecosystem of precision accessories. The company is backed by gaming legends Alastair "Ali-A" Aiken (19M+ YouTube subscribers, multiple Guinness World Records) and Luke "iFerg" Fergie (4.3M+ subscribers, leading COD Mobile creator) as co-owners and investors.

The company's modular ecosystem-featuring the world's first magnetic thumbstick for mobile phones (PuK Thumbstick), along with Grips and Triggers-delivers precision and comfort for players worldwide. PuK Gaming proudly supports Elevate PuK, the reigning Call of Duty: Mobile World Champions. Learn more at www.pukgaming.com .

Media & Partnership Inquiries:

Organizations interested in licensing, collaboration, or strategic partnerships are encouraged to contact Scotty Tidwell, Chief Marketing Officer, PuK Gaming, scotty@pukgaming.com

Patent Application References:

UK Patent Application: Text Generation LLM IP

UK Patent Application: Data Storage Optimization IP

UK Patent Application: Neural Network Training IP

UK Patent Application: Computer Resource Management IP

UK Patent Application: Hardware Processor Architecture IP

This announcement contains forward-looking statements regarding technology development and performance characteristics. Actual results may vary depending on implementation and deployment scenarios.

