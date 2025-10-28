Cesar Millan, the Original Host of the Dog Whisperer TV Series, Continues in the Global Spotlight by Launching Better Dog Supplements, a NASC Certified Line of Products That Will Transform Canine Wellness

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / Cesar Millan, the original host of The Dog Whisperer TV series, is once again inspiring millions of pet parents across the planet. With more than 100 million monthly views across YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook, Millan has emerged as the most influential voice in animal education today. Through new, high-impact content and timeless lessons, Millan continues his mission to help pet parents become calm and confident leaders, restoring balance in homes and improving the lives of both humans and dogs.

Cesar Millan with his dogs at the Dog Psychology Center in Santa Clarita, CA.

Cesar Millan with his dogs at the Dog Psychology Center in Santa Clarita, CA. Photo courtesy of Better Dog Supplements.

"When we honor a dog's nature, we guide them back to balance and balance brings peace," says Millan.

Watch Cesar Millan introduce Better Dog Supplements:

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/6qIRsF-uUsE

Expanding his lifelong mission of Better Humans Better Planet, Millan has launched Better Dog Supplements by Cesar Millan, a NASC-certified line of holistic wellness formulas created with veterinarians and herbal experts to address the nutritional gaps left by modern pet diets. Each product reflects Millan's philosophy: Natural Ingredients. Simple Formulas. Profound Impact.

"If I wouldn't give it to my own dogs every day, it doesn't belong in this line," Millan explains. "Every ingredient serves a purpose, no fillers, no fluff, just what nature intended."

Better Dog Supplements are herbal and made with 100 percent active ingredients that promote balance, calmness, digestion, and overall vitality. The collection includes targeted formulas such as Calm Confidence, Happy-Go-Lucky Belly, Skin Magic, Forever Active, and Pack Protector, each designed to support dogs through all stages of life.

Millan believes these formulas represent more than products-they mark a shift toward awareness, connection, and responsibility among pet owners.

"Nature already designed perfection. We're just bringing dogs back to it," Millan says. "When we honor nature, we heal the dog and we help the human too."

About Cesar Millan

Cesar Millan, the original host of The Dog Whisperer TV series and, most recently, the hit show Better Human Better Dog, is a world-renowned dog behaviorist, bestselling author, and Emmy-nominated television personality. With more than 25 years of experience and 100 million monthly digital views, Millan continues his mission to create Better Humans Better Planet through education, leadership, and love.

Cesar Millan showcasing the Happy-Go-Lucky Belly formula at his Dog Psychology Center

Cesar Millan showcasing the Happy-Go-Lucky Belly formula at his Dog Psychology Center. Photo courtesy of Better Dog Supplements.

The complete Better Dog Supplements collection, featuring nine NASC-certified formulas.

The complete Better Dog Supplements collection, featuring nine NASC-certified formulas. Photo courtesy of Better Dog Supplements.

