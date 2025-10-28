Foresight and SCS Global Services Forge Strategic Alliance To Provide Audit Support for SCS Recycled Content Certification

EMERYVILLE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / Foresight has entered into a strategic agreement with SCS Global Services to assist manufacturers seeking SCS Recycled Content Certification for their products. Foresight, which provides EHS, energy, and sustainability services, is now an approved contractor for Recycled Content Certification support.

SCS Recycled Content Certification, adhering to the SCS-103 Recycled Content Certification Standard, is one of the market's most sought-after sustainability claims. Certification provides credible authentication to buyers seeking more sustainable products that have incorporated recycled content. To qualify, at least five percent of a product must be made with pre- or post-consumer recycled content.

Earning this product certification provides a concrete way for a company to demonstrate its commitment to sustainability. Certified products may display a certification logo on product and are also listed on SCS' Certified Green Products Guide.

Certification can also expand market access for products through preferable purchasing agreements and the LEED® rating system. The most popular categories for recycled content are:

Electronics

Building materials

Packaging

Textiles

Home goods and more

Foresight, with its extensive experience in product certifications including BIFMA LEVEL and the Declare Label, can provide support throughout the auditing process helping streamline certification for product manufacturers. This can be very useful for companies that have not been through a certification process. As a neutral, third-party auditor, SCS is barred from providing guidance to companies seeking certification.

"We're excited to work with SCS to make this process more accessible to manufacturers who want to take the next step," said David DeYoung, head of sales at Foresight. "Incorporating recycled content into products is an essential part of developing a circular economy, but it's also a strategic decision to align with what the market wants. We look forward to helping more manufacturers along this journey."

"We are pleased to have such an experienced and solid consulting provider in Foresight to help more companies access the certification," stated Youssra Elkhatib, program manager for Material Content at SCS. "We look forward to a successful working relationship to drive increased adoption of this broadly recognized certification across multiple industries."

About Foresight

Foresight is a full-service sustainability, energy, and EHS firm built for manufacturers. Since 2007, it has supported companies across automotive, furniture, CPG, aerospace, and more. Foresight blends deep engineering, consulting, and software, with a relentless focus on ROI, data integrity, and strategic impact. Services include carbon management and reporting, energy procurement, facility audits, product certifications, compliance advisory, supply chain support, and renewable feasibility studies. Backed by a team of experts, Foresight acts as a trusted partner to turn ambition into action and help organizations thrive sustainably. For more information, visit https://www.fsmgmt.co/.

About SCS Global Services

SCS Global Services is an international leader in third-party environmental and sustainability verification, certification, auditing, and standards development, currently celebrating its 40th year of services. Its programs span a cross-section of industries, recognizing achievements in climate mitigation, green building, product manufacturing, food and agriculture, forestry, consumer products, and more. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, SCS has representatives and affiliate offices throughout the Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and Africa. Its broad network of auditors are experts in their fields, and the company is a trusted partner to companies, agencies, and advocacy organizations due to its dedication to quality and professionalism. SCS is a California-chartered Benefit Corporation, reflecting its commitment to socially and environmentally responsible business practices. SCS is also a Participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. For more information, visit?www.SCSGlobalServices.com.

