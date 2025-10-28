Anzeige
PR Newswire
28.10.2025 18:06 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 28

Strategic Equity Capital PLC('the Company')

LEI:2138003R5GB8QZU2G577

Transaction in Own Shares

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's ('FCA') Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company announces that it has today purchased 40,000 of its own ordinary shares of 25p each at a price of 389.00p per share. These shares will be held in Treasury.

Following this transaction, the Company's share capital comprises:

Total issued share capital: 63,529,206

Shares held in Treasury (with no voting rights): 20,528,406

Total voting rights: 43,000,800

The total voting rights figure of 43,000,800 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

email: cosec@junipartners.com

Telephone: 0131 378 0500

28 October 2025


