Aedifica NV/SA: Interim financial report - 3rd quarter 2025

Please find below Aedifica's interim financial report for the 3rd quarter of the 2025 financial year.
Progress on Aedifica's exchange offer on all Cofinimmo shares
- Aedifica has formally filed its request for approval of the transaction with the Belgian Competition Authority (BCA) on 27 October
- Final decision from BCA anticipated within 55 working days
Robust operational performance driving strong results above budget
- EPRA Earnings* amounted to €185.8 million (+4% compared to 30 Sept. 2024) or €3.91/share
- Rental income increased to €271.8 million (+8% compared to 30 Sept. 2024)
- 3.1% increase in rental income on a like-for-like basis* in the first 9 months of the year
- Weighted average unexpired lease term of 18 years and occupancy rate of 100%
Real estate portfolio* of €6.2 billion as at 30 September 2025
- 615 healthcare properties for 48,900 end users across 7 countries
- Valuation of investment properties increased by 0.4% in Q3 and 0.8% YTD on a like-for-like basis
- 33 properties were divested for €125 million as part of strategic asset rotation programme (YTD)
- €163 million in new investments announced to date in 2025 (14 new projects added to pipeline & 8 acquisitions)
- Pipeline of €189 million, offering an average initial yield on cost of 6.5%. 9 projects totalling €81 million have been delivered so far in 2025
Solid balance sheet and strong liquidity
- 41.2% debt-to-assets ratio as at 30 September 2025
- €614 million of headroom on committed credit lines to finance CAPEX and liquidity needs
- Average cost of debt* including commitment fees of 2.2%
- S&P reconfirmed BBB credit rating and placed Aedifica's rating on CreditWatch with positive implications following the announcement of the agreement between Aedifica & Cofinimmo to unite
- EPRA NTA* of €76.58/share (vs. €76.63/share on 31 Dec. 2024, before distribution of dividend)
Improved outlook for 2025
- Estimated EPRA Earnings* per share for the full 2025 financial year are increased to approx. €5.10/share (previously €5.01/share), excluding the transaction costs related to the exchange offer
- Proposed dividend for the 2025 financial year reconfirmed: €4.00/share (gross)
