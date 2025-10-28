Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Atomkraft feiert Comeback: Uran wird wieder zum strategischen Rohstoff - Anleger stehen Schlange
WKN: A0LCUN | ISIN: BE0003851681 | Ticker-Symbol: AOO
Tradegate
28.10.25 | 17:40
62,00 Euro
-0,88 % -0,55
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
BEL-20
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AEDIFICA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AEDIFICA SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
62,8063,3018:41
62,6563,3518:35
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.10.2025 17:42 Uhr
Aedifica NV/SA: Interim financial report - 3rd quarter 2025

Please find below Aedifica's interim financial report for the 3rd quarter of the 2025 financial year.

Progress on Aedifica's exchange offer on all Cofinimmo shares

  • Aedifica has formally filed its request for approval of the transaction with the Belgian Competition Authority (BCA) on 27 October
  • Final decision from BCA anticipated within 55 working days

Robust operational performance driving strong results above budget

  • EPRA Earnings* amounted to €185.8 million (+4% compared to 30 Sept. 2024) or €3.91/share
  • Rental income increased to €271.8 million (+8% compared to 30 Sept. 2024)
  • 3.1% increase in rental income on a like-for-like basis* in the first 9 months of the year
  • Weighted average unexpired lease term of 18 years and occupancy rate of 100%

Real estate portfolio* of €6.2 billion as at 30 September 2025

  • 615 healthcare properties for 48,900 end users across 7 countries
  • Valuation of investment properties increased by 0.4% in Q3 and 0.8% YTD on a like-for-like basis
  • 33 properties were divested for €125 million as part of strategic asset rotation programme (YTD)
  • €163 million in new investments announced to date in 2025 (14 new projects added to pipeline & 8 acquisitions)
  • Pipeline of €189 million, offering an average initial yield on cost of 6.5%. 9 projects totalling €81 million have been delivered so far in 2025

Solid balance sheet and strong liquidity

  • 41.2% debt-to-assets ratio as at 30 September 2025
  • €614 million of headroom on committed credit lines to finance CAPEX and liquidity needs
  • Average cost of debt* including commitment fees of 2.2%
  • S&P reconfirmed BBB credit rating and placed Aedifica's rating on CreditWatch with positive implications following the announcement of the agreement between Aedifica & Cofinimmo to unite
  • EPRA NTA* of €76.58/share (vs. €76.63/share on 31 Dec. 2024, before distribution of dividend)

Improved outlook for 2025

  • Estimated EPRA Earnings* per share for the full 2025 financial year are increased to approx. €5.10/share (previously €5.01/share), excluding the transaction costs related to the exchange offer
  • Proposed dividend for the 2025 financial year reconfirmed: €4.00/share (gross)

