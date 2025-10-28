Tandem Global Releases Executive Roundtable Summary on Supply Chain Collaboration for Sustainability

Event held in Madrid Oct 1-2, 2025, was sponsored by CRH

BETHESDA, MD / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / Tandem Global is pleased to announce the publication of its latest Executive Roundtable Summary: "Supply Chain Collaboration for Sustainability," reflecting insights from the Roundtable held in Madrid on October 1-2, 2025, sponsored by CRH. The full summary is available now at: https://bit.ly/3WlXs1W

Key Highlights

The summary draws on candid, solutions-oriented discussions among 30 senior sustainability and procurement executives from global companies, facilitated by Tandem Global and moderated by industry experts.

Topics covered include:

How companies can cascade sustainability goals throughout their value chains and engage suppliers in meaningful ways.

The importance of supplier training, data transparency, and dual dashboards to strengthen supplier responsiveness.

Challenges and best practices for leveraging AI, tracking Scope 3 emissions, and developing more sustainable products through supplier collaboration.

Sponsors and participants included major industry players and experts from sectors including chemicals, construction, aerospace, and energy.

Why this Summary Matters

In an era where the bulk of many companies' environmental and social impact lies deeper in their supply chains, the need for collaborative, strategic action is more urgent than ever. According to the Roundtable, the keys to meaningful progress include:

Building a shared understanding of sustainability challenges across customers and suppliers.

Aligning procurement and sustainability teams to integrate sustainability into core business practices-not just as a separate function.

Leveraging digital tools and data (including AI and dashboards) for multi-tier supplier engagement and performance tracking.

Cultivating supplier empowerment, training, and co-innovation rather than top-down mandates alone.

For sustainability leaders, procurement professionals, and value-chain stakeholders, this summary offers actionable insights and a forward-thinking framework to drive supplier collaboration initiatives.

Availability

The Executive Roundtable Summary is freely accessible as a PDF download at https://bit.ly/3WlXs1W

Tandem Global encourages professionals engaged in supply-chain sustainability and supplier collaboration to review and share the document with relevant teams and stakeholders.

Upcoming Executive Roundtable

February 25-26, 2026 | Washington, D.C. | Sponsored by Beveridge & Diamond

As part of its Executive Roundtable Series, Tandem Global will convene 35 senior sustainability, communications, and legal experts from global companies across North America and Europe to explore the topic: Ambition Meets Regulation: Strategy and Risk Management in Sustainability - Goal-Setting and Disclosures.

This invitation-only roundtable will be held under the Chatham House Rule.

To request participation or learn more about sponsorship opportunities, please contact Frank Werner at fwerner@tandemglobal.org.

About Tandem Global

Tandem Global (formerly WHC and WEC), provides the know-how and the network to move business and the environment forward, together. Across sectors and at all levels of its 100+ member organizations, Tandem Global connects leading thinking with practical solutions that positively impact climate, nature, and water. From field operations to boardrooms and beyond, corporate leaders turn to Tandem Global for impact strategies and resilient solutions that can support a better future. tandemglobal.org.

Tandem Global Executive Roundtable Madrid

