u-blox AG
Thalwil, Switzerland - 28 October 2025 - u-blox (SIX: UBXN), a global leader in positioning and short-range communication technologies for automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, announces that shareholders approved all motions proposed by the Board of Directors at today's Extraordinary Annual General Meeting 2025, held in Horgen.
Shareholders elected Claudio Simao as member and Chairman of the Board of Directors. Ronald Ayles and Bernhard Spetsmann were also elected as members of the Board of Directors until the conclusion of the next ordinary general meeting. Additionally, Claudio Simao and Ronald Ayles were elected as members of the company's Nomination, Compensation and Sustainability Committee (NCSC). All elections are subject to, and effective as of, completion of the public tender offer launched by Advent International, L.P. (through its indirect subsidiary ZI Zenith S.à r.l.) for all publicly held registered shares in u-blox, as announced earlier this year.
Shareholders also approved the delisting of the registered shares of u-blox from the SIX Swiss Exchange, subject to the completion of the public tender offer, and to authorize the Board of Directors to implement this resolution, i.e., the delisting of the registered shares of u-blox, following completion of the Public Tender Offer.
The minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting 2025 will be available on u-blox' website (link) in the coming days.
u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global leader in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, driving innovation through our cutting-edge positioning and short-range communication technologies. We are the pioneers behind high-precision technologies, providing smart and reliable solutions that enable people, vehicles, and machines to determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, and offices across Europe, Asia, and the USA, we are making a global impact.
