Dienstag, 28.10.2025
Atomkraft feiert Comeback: Uran wird wieder zum strategischen Rohstoff - Anleger stehen Schlange
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
28.10.25 | 15:29
1,500 Euro
+3,45 % +0,050
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4801,81019:14
Dow Jones News
28.10.2025 18:45 Uhr
178 Leser
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
28-Oct-2025 / 17:08 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

28 October 2025 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  28 October 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         16,449 
 
Highest price paid per share:            130.40p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             126.40p 
 
                           127.8083p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 493,904 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 304,247,672 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 304,247,672 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      127.8083p                       16,449

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
588             126.40          08:13:31         00358447604TRLO1     XLON 
 
544             126.80          08:16:14         00358449678TRLO1     XLON 
 
81              126.80          08:16:14         00358449679TRLO1     XLON 
 
392             126.80          08:16:14         00358449680TRLO1     XLON 
 
617             127.20          08:28:48         00358457998TRLO1     XLON 
 
616             127.20          08:34:53         00358461484TRLO1     XLON 
 
85              127.80          09:05:14         00358480389TRLO1     XLON 
 
590             127.40          09:05:14         00358480390TRLO1     XLON 
 
157             127.80          09:05:14         00358480391TRLO1     XLON 
 
590             127.40          09:05:14         00358480394TRLO1     XLON 
 
192             127.80          09:11:29         00358486096TRLO1     XLON 
 
186             127.80          09:11:29         00358486097TRLO1     XLON 
 
592             127.80          09:11:29         00358486098TRLO1     XLON 
 
32              127.80          09:11:29         00358486099TRLO1     XLON 
 
644             128.40          09:20:15         00358491332TRLO1     XLON 
 
625             128.20          09:20:20         00358491368TRLO1     XLON 
 
1282             128.00          09:20:21         00358491375TRLO1     XLON 
 
600             127.20          09:20:31         00358491441TRLO1     XLON 
 
7              127.80          09:47:11         00358508779TRLO1     XLON 
 
3829             127.40          09:48:34         00358510637TRLO1     XLON 
 
1216             127.60          10:14:30         00358522559TRLO1     XLON 
 
592             128.60          10:27:48         00358523135TRLO1     XLON 
 
139             128.40          10:27:57         00358523143TRLO1     XLON 
 
278             128.40          10:27:57         00358523144TRLO1     XLON 
 
633             128.60          11:17:45         00358526039TRLO1     XLON 
 
92              130.00          11:49:37         00358527092TRLO1     XLON 
 
621             130.40          12:19:10         00358528023TRLO1     XLON 
 
629             130.00          12:19:15         00358528027TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  406477 
EQS News ID:  2220060 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2220060&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 28, 2025 13:09 ET (17:09 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.