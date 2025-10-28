Chromalloy Jet Engine Blades Named the "Coolest Thing Made in Florida" by the Florida Chamber

Florida Manufacturing Investments Key to Company's Continued Growth

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / Chromalloy, a global leader in aftermarket engineering and manufacturing solutions for the aviation, defense, and energy sectors, is proud to announce that its Jet Engine Blades have been named the 2025 winner of the Florida Chamber of Commerce's inaugural Coolest Thing Made in Florida competition. This recognition celebrates the innovation, craftsmanship, and economic impact of Florida's manufacturing sector - and Chromalloy's leadership within it.

Chromalloy's winning product, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approved Parts Manufacturer Approval (PMA) jet engine blades, are engineered for the high-pressure turbine (HPT) section of aerospace engines - one of the most demanding environments in aviation. These blades are designed in Palm Beach Gardens, cast in Tampa, and machined and coated in Oldsmar, showcasing the strength of Florida's manufacturing ecosystem.

"This award is a testament to the ingenuity and dedication of our Chromalloy teams across Florida," said Chris Celtruda, CEO of Chromalloy. "We're proud to build products that not only meet the highest standards of aerospace engineering but also reflect the spirit of innovation that defines Florida's manufacturing future."

"Our high-pressure turbine blades represent the pinnacle of precision and performance," added Vijay Jayachandran, Executive Vice President of Engine Parts and Programs. "They're not just parts - they're the result of decades of engineering excellence, advanced materials science, and a relentless drive to lower the cost of engine ownership for our customers."

Mike Zerbe, General Manager, emphasized the collaborative achievement: "This win belongs to every Chromalloy team member who brings passion and expertise to the shop floor every day. From design to coating, our Florida operations are a model of what advanced manufacturing can achieve when innovation and execution come together."

The announcement was made live at the Future of Florida Forum & Florida Chamber Annual Meeting in Orlando, following a statewide voting campaign that drew over 400,000 votes. Chromalloy emerged as the top choice among dozens of nominees and four rounds of public voting.

As Florida continues to rise as a manufacturing powerhouse - now ranked No. 10 nationally for manufacturing employment - Chromalloy remains committed to driving growth, creating jobs, and delivering industry-leading solutions that increase shop visit velocity and reduce engine ownership costs.

About Chromalloy

Chromalloy is a leading provider of engineering and manufacturing services for the aerospace, military, aero-derivative, and energy/industrial gas turbine aftermarket. For nearly 75 years, Chromalloy has been a trusted partner of airlines, aero-engine asset owners, and engine repair facilities. Chromalloy is a leader in FAA-certified, third-party PMA and DER solutions to enable customer value during engine restoration and maintenance. The combination of alternative PMA new parts, DER part repairs, and inventory of used serviceable material (USM) enables each engine overhaul to achieve expected performance and achieve best value. Operating from over 20 locations worldwide, Chromalloy remains committed to having the right global team, available inventory, and a bias for addressing service needs for legacy and midlife engines. Our investments in design engineering, testing, and component manufacturing ensure that all regulatory and performance criteria are met or exceeded.

SOURCE: Chromalloy

