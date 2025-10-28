Bigben Interactive: BIGBEN: 1.3% INCREASE IN SALES FOR Q2 2025-26 AT €79.0 M - ENGLISH VERSION

Press release

Lesquin, October 27, 2025,6:00 PM

1.3% INCREASE IN SALES

FOR Q2 2025-26 AT €79.0 M

CONFIRMATION OF THE GROUP'S ANNUAL TARGETS

BIGBEN INTERACTIVE (ISIN FR 0000074072) today announced its consolidated sales for the 2nd quarter of its 2025-26 fiscal year (period from July 1 to September 30, 2025).

IFRS - M€ 2025/26



2024/25



Change in %



Sales 1st Quarter (April - June) 56.5 57.9 -2.4% 2nd Quarter (July - Sept. ) (1) 79.0 78.0 +1.3% Nacon Gaming 46.8 44.8 +4.5% Bigben Audio-video / Telco 32.2 33.2 -3.1% Cumulative 6 months (April-Sept.) (1) 135.4 135.9 -0.3% Nacon Gaming 78.1 77.0 1.4% Bigben Audio-video / Telco 57.4 58.9 -2.5%

(1)Unaudited data





Second quarter 2025-26 sales at €79.0 million

NACON Gaming

"Gaming" sales for the second quarter (July 1 - September 30) grew by €8.8 million (i.e., +31.7% to €36.7 million) compared to the same period last year. This is due to a very strong growth in "Catalogue" activity and good momentum in "Back Catalogue".

"Catalogue" activity increased by 52.5% to €22.8 million despite a high comparative base, as the 2nd quarter 2024-25 had seen the release of Test DriveUnlimited: Solar Crown TM.

This performance is based on:

strong sales of Rugby League TM 26 , released on July 17,

, released on July 17, the return of Robocop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business TM with a User Score of 85%,

- with a User Score of 85%, the excellent reception of Hell is Us TM, released on September 4, 2025. This game, which is already among NACON's biggest launches, achieved a User Score of 88% and currently has over 1.5 million residual wish lists*.





The "Back Catalogue" (games released in previous fiscal years) recorded revenue up 7.8% to €14.0 million, showing the strength of the existing portfolio.

The "Accessories" segment decreased by 42.7% to €9.0 million due to a 66% decline in sales on the American market linked to increased customs duties.

BIGBEN - Audio-Video/Telco

Mobile Accessories:

In a still sluggish smartphone market, BIGBEN returns to growth and outperforms the market with sales up 2.4% compared to last year, reaching €26.0 million. This performance is based on a combination of successful launches in innovative ranges, the continued success of the Force® brand, and the consolidation of partnerships.

Furthermore, the Force® brand strategy is supported by a powerful digital marketing plan to enhance its brand awareness among consumers.

Audio-video: This activity generated sales of €6.2 million for the quarter, compared to €7.8 million for the same period last year.

Business Trends for the Second Half

NACON

Second-half activity will be primarily driven by the "Catalogue" editorial releases and will see the release of nearly a dozen titles: Dragonkin: The Banished TM, Styx: Blades of Greed TM, Edge of Memories TM, Greed Fall IITM, Cricket 26 TM, Rennsport TM, Endurance Motorsport Series TM, Gear-Club Unlimited 3 TM.

The "Back Catalogue" is expected to maintain a good level of activity.

Over the half-year, the "Accessories" segment could remain impacted by uncertainties in the American market, although signs of recovery are emerging. Europe is expected to continue to benefit from sales of accessories for the Switch TM 2 and the XBOX Revolution X Unlimited controller.

BIGBEN - Audio-Video/Telco

Driven by the launch of new products in the Force Play and Force Power ranges, BIGBEN is confident in its trajectory for the second half.

The Audio/Video business continues its strategy of diversifying its points of sale and its ranges with the launch of new products. As such, Bigben Interactive has just launched the first BLUEY licensed night light alarm clock from BBC Studios.

This strategy will enable Bigben Audio-Video/Telco to address a market that is expected to remain sluggish.

Outlook 2025-2026

Building on its positioning in its two complementary business areas, BIGBEN reaffirms its growth trajectory for the current year.

Residualwishlists:Purchase intentions not yetrealized

Next Event:

First-half results 2025-26, November 24, 2025 (after market close)





IFRS REVENUE 2024-25: 288 M€











