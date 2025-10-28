Emergent Announces NERIS-Compliant Certification Update for Its Public Safety Software Solution

SPRINGFIELD, OR / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / Emergent has announced the official deployment of its NERIS-compliant Record Management System (RMS) update, enabling public safety departments to complete, validate, and submit reports directly to the National Emergency Response Information System (NERIS) database.

With this release, both Emergent's iPad and Web Portal platforms now support NERIS reporting functionality, including automated field validation, compliance prompts, and secure submission protocols. The update reflects Emergent's ongoing commitment to helping agencies meet federal reporting requirements ahead of the January 2026 compliance deadline.

"Ensuring NERIS compatibility isn't just a milestone; it's a responsibility," said Jared Morante, Chief Technology Officer at Emergent. "Our goal was to make compliance seamless for agencies of every size, empowering them with clear, reliable data and intuitive workflows that strengthen decision-making and operational readiness."

Emergent's approach to compliance extends beyond software, reflecting a mission to streamline public safety operations through modern, reliable, and secure technology. This update underscores that commitment by offering NERIS reporting as a seamless part of daily operations, not a separate administrative burden.

"NERIS certified, Emergent is building an integrated records management system with an eye on the future," said Chief Mark Niemeyer of the Boise Fire Department. "By connecting data readily available, far beyond the basic CAD data, report writing time for our firefighters will be lessened, while the data needed to make better decisions will be improved. Boise Fire is proud to be on the leading edge of this change."

For more information on how Emergent can help departments meet the latest reporting standards, reach out to the team at www.emergent.tech.

ABOUT EMERGENT

Emergent is built with every apparatus, building, and call in mind, enhancing operational awareness across the fireground and beyond. Our fleet management and incident response solutions integrate real-time telemetry from vehicles and equipment to enhance visibility, reduce cognitive demand, and simplify reporting. Designed for operations and fleets, Emergent improves safety, reduces downtime, and delivers data-driven insight departments need to make faster, smarter decisions. We're more than a software provider; we're partners in public safety solutions. Visit www.emergent.tech to learn more.

Contact Information

Kimberly Duyck

Director of Communications & Marketing

kduyck@emergent.tech

Louie Deraita

Director of Marketing & Communications

lderaita@emergent.tech





SOURCE: Emergent

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/emergent-announces-neris-compliant-certification-update-for-its-public-safety-so-1092766