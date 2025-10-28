New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2025) - MacroHype, one of America's leading creative and digital media agencies, has announced the official launch of two new sister brands, MacroSnaps and MacroHeadshots, marking a major expansion of its fast-growing media division.

The expansion reflects MacroHype's strategic evolution from a single-brand agency into a multi-vertical creative company, enabling specialized service delivery for distinct client segments while maintaining the company's enterprise-focused core business.

MacroHype's media division serves U.S. and international agencies, global organizations, and major municipalities, alongside strategic partnerships with leading private sector brands in technology, healthcare, and creative industries.

Under the new structure, MacroHype will operate two specialized divisions:

MacroSnaps - formerly MacroHype's photography and videography wing - will now oversee all photography and videography operations, delivering premium visuals for private events, weddings, and lifestyle shoots, as well as enterprise productions. The brand brings cinematic storytelling and luxury service together for a refined client experience.

MacroHeadshots will operate as a dedicated professional portrait brand with two studio locations and mobile capabilities for corporate teams, serving executives, entrepreneurs, and creative professionals.

"Our clients were telling us they needed more specialized experiences," said Rehman Siddiq, Founder and CEO of MacroHype. "Enterprise clients require sophisticated production infrastructure and institutional reliability. Individuals planning their wedding want a completely different approach. Rather than compromise either experience, we built brands designed specifically for each."

The new brands are currently accepting bookings, with MacroHeadshots studios operational in New Jersey and New York, and MacroSnaps serving clients throughout the East Coast and Midwest.

This launch also complements MacroHype's growing suite of marketing and automation platforms, including its proprietary MacroFunnel marketing automation CRM software, which powers customer engagement, lead management, and campaign analytics across all three brands.

About MacroHype

Founded by Rehman Siddiq, MacroHype is a creative and marketing firm operating across the United States. The company serves government agencies, Fortune 500 companies, and global institutions through integrated services spanning media production, branding, digital strategy, and creative technology. Clients include U.S. and international agencies, private sector leaders, and major municipalities.

Media Contact:

info@macrohype.com

Phone: 877-622-4973

Web: www.MacroHype.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271773

SOURCE: GYT