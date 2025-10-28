Eficode Oy: Eficode recognized in 2025 GitHub Partner Awards

Eficode named Security Services and Channel Partner of the Year Award winner for outstanding partnership

HELSINKI, Finland, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eficode announced today it has received GitHub's Security Services and Channel Partner of the Year Award for exceptional performance and commitment to their GitHub partnership. The Security Services and Channel Partner of the Year Award recognizes a global GitHub partner adept at leveraging GitHub's security features and best practices to enhance customers' software security. It celebrates their role in transitioning to unified GitHub platforms, fortifying DevSecOps practices, and minimizing vulnerabilities with GitHub Advanced Security. For more information on GitHub's partnerships, visit the GitHub website.

"Winning GitHub Channel Partner of the Year for the second year running is a proud moment for us. It shows how we consistently turn innovation into real results for our customers by providing faster, more secure, and more efficient software delivery across the board," said Patrik Sallner, CEO of Eficode.

"On behalf of GitHub, I extend our congratulations to Eficode. Partner of the Year Award winners were selected because of their strategic vision and their exceptional work on behalf of our joint customers. We look forward to building on our partnership and continuing to deliver strong results together!" said Elizabeth Pemmerl, Microsoft CVP and GitHub Chief Revenue Officer.

"GitHub's platform continues to evolve fast, especially in AI and security. This award reflects how we've grown our own capabilities to match that pace-helping customers embed intelligent automation and secure practices across the software development lifecycle, without adding friction," said Marko Klemetti, CTO of Eficode.

The GitHub Partner Awards honor distinguished global and regional partners who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to collaboration and innovation. These awards celebrate organizations that, through their partnership with GitHub, empower customers to achieve meaningful business outcomes and advance their mission to drive positive change in the world.

Among a diverse network of partners, Eficode has been recognized in the 2025 GitHub Partner Awards for exceptional performance and innovation. This recognition highlights the shared success in enabling customers to leverage the strengths of GitHub technologies to deliver transformative, real-world solutions. Award recipients were carefully selected by a panel of GitHub executives, regional leaders, and the global partner organization.

