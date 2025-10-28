Pony Oil: The Real-Life "Landman" Story Unfolds in West Texas: Pony Oil Battles ExxonMobil and Pioneer Natural Resources in $500 Million Top-Lease Showdown

DALLAS, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / Following a featured appearance on Tim Pawul's Minerals & Royalties Podcast, one of the most influential platforms in the energy and investment community, John Paul Merritt, CEO of Pony Oil, is drawing national attention to a $500 million Permian Basin lawsuit that could redefine how ExxonMobil, Pioneer Natural Resources, and other oil majors manage mineral rights and reserve accounting. The episode, titled "Battling Pioneer/Exxon in a $500MM+ Top-Lease Lawsuit,"explores what Merritt calls "the real-life version of Landman" - a true story now unfolding in West Texas.

Listen here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/a-real-life-landman-story-battling-pioneer-exxon-in/id1502759760?i=1000733866172

At the center of the dispute is a top-lease in Martin County, Texas, a contested tract in the heart of the Permian Basin, the world's most productive oil field. The case pits independent mineral investors against corporate operators, highlighting the ongoing struggle between private ownership and industrial consolidation in U.S. energy production.

Pony Oil filed a motion for sanctions, alleging that Pioneer employees made statements under oath that they should not have and withheld critical documents central to the dispute. The company withheld information for years that took just four days to produce once they were ultimately forced by a judge. The motion, now before a West Texas judge, could have sweeping implications for how the industry handles transparency, title obligations, and the boundaries of fair competition in mineral leasing and could have major implications on reserve reporting and SEC disclosures across the oil and gas sector.

As podcast host Tim Pawul noted during the episode, "It's a can of worms scenario, right? If they have a certain percentage of their leases that falls in this category, they're booking those reserves and that affects their share price."

"This case isn't about headlines, it's about the truth coming to light," said John Paul Merritt, CEO of Pony Oil. "What's happening here is the real-life version of Landman - except it's not Hollywood. It's West Texas, and the outcome will set a precedent for how these battles are fought in the future. In my opinion, there are some major issues with certain old-guard oil and gas companies that have historically played dirty to protect their leases, no matter what state they were in. That dinosaur of an attitude is long overdue for extinction. If we are successful at trial, which I believe the data weighs heavily in our favor, then, in my opinion, it's going to beg a major question for Pioneer, and ultimately for Exxon: What else do you not own?"

The hearing on the motion for sanctions is expected to take place in the coming weeks in Big Spring, Texas, then it moves to trial. Industry observers are watching closely, calling the case one of the most consequential energy-sector lawsuits to emerge from the Permian Basin in decades.

