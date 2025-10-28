Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2025) - Kars-R-Us, a leading nonprofit vehicle donation platform, today announced the nationwide expansion of its Vehicle Donation Program, enabling donors in all 50 states to contribute cars, trucks, vans, and RVs to benefit a growing network of charitable organizations.

This expansion marks a major milestone in the company's mission to simplify the giving process and increase funding for vital community programs that support veterans, families, children, and individuals with disabilities.

"We're proud to announce that our Vehicle Donation Program is now available across the country," said Lisa Frank, founder of Kars-R-Us. "This expansion means more donors can turn unused vehicles into opportunities for change - directly helping local charities and the people they serve."

Empowering Communities Through Every Donation

Since its inception, Kars-R-Us has worked closely with nonprofits to transform donated vehicles into essential funding. The newly expanded program allows more regional and national charities to join the platform, ensuring that donor contributions have broader and faster impact.

With the upgraded infrastructure, Kars-R-Us can now handle increased donation volumes, offer faster processing, and provide enhanced reporting tools to participating nonprofits - giving them clear visibility into the impact of each donation.

A Streamlined Process for Donors Nationwide

The expansion also includes updates to the online donation portal, allowing individuals anywhere in the U.S. to complete the process in minutes. Donors simply submit their vehicle information online, and Kars-R-Us coordinates free pickup, title transfer, and tax documentation.

"We've made donating a vehicle easier than ever before," Frank added. "Whether you're in California or Maine, your unused vehicle can make a difference in someone's life - and we handle all the logistics."

Expanding Partnerships and Impact

Kars-R-Us currently supports dozens of nonprofit organizations nationwide, and the expansion aims to double the number of partner charities by 2026. Each partnership helps fund critical programs including veteran support, family housing assistance, child education, and disability empowerment initiatives.

With thousands of vehicles already processed through the program, Kars-R-Us projects a 30% increase in charitable funding over the next year through its expanded network.

About Kars-R-Us

Kars-R-Us provides a simple and transparent way for donors across the United States to support nonprofits through vehicle donations. By transforming unused vehicles into charitable resources, the organization reduces barriers to giving while empowering local communities through measurable impact.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/272189

SOURCE: FG Newswire