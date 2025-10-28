Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 28.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Atomkraft feiert Comeback: Uran wird wieder zum strategischen Rohstoff - Anleger stehen Schlange
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
28.10.2025 20:38 Uhr
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Eden's Harvest Announces Acquisition Opportunity for Its Groundbreaking Adaptogenic Beer Brand

A pioneering brand at the crossroads of wellness, craft brewing, and functional innovation-now ready for acquisition.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / Eden's Harvest, the pioneering beverage brand behind the world's first adaptogenic craft beer brewed from wild-harvested Chaga mushrooms, is officially available for acquisition.

Born from California's creative wellness culture, Eden's Harvest blends ancient adaptogenic science with modern craft innovation to create functional beers and non-alcoholic brews that support gut health, balance, and vitality-without sacrificing taste or style.

"Eden's Harvest was created to transform the way people experience wellness through flavor," said Jeff Tito, CEO. "We've proven innovation and integrity can coexist in the beverage world, and we're ready for a visionary new owner to take this brand global."

Key Assets

  • Proprietary adaptogenic formulas and IP portfolio

  • Trademarked branding and collectible packaging

  • Brewery and distribution infrastructure

  • eCommerce website, Amazon storefront, and social media channels

  • Promotional and marketing assets ready for deployment

A Unique Position in a $100B Market

With the global functional beverage market exceeding $100 billion, Eden's Harvest sits at the intersection of wellness, craft brewing, and design-offering acquirers a rare opportunity to lead the future of mindful, adaptogenic drinking.

For Acquisition Inquiries:
Natasha June
310-926-1204
natashajune@mac.com

SOURCE: Eden's Harvest



Related Documents:
  • _Eden's Harvest Brand Sales Deck-min


View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/edens-harvest-announces-acquisition-opportunity-for-its-groundbr-1090212

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.