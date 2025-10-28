Eden's Harvest Announces Acquisition Opportunity for Its Groundbreaking Adaptogenic Beer Brand

A pioneering brand at the crossroads of wellness, craft brewing, and functional innovation-now ready for acquisition.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / Eden's Harvest, the pioneering beverage brand behind the world's first adaptogenic craft beer brewed from wild-harvested Chaga mushrooms, is officially available for acquisition.

Born from California's creative wellness culture, Eden's Harvest blends ancient adaptogenic science with modern craft innovation to create functional beers and non-alcoholic brews that support gut health, balance, and vitality-without sacrificing taste or style.

"Eden's Harvest was created to transform the way people experience wellness through flavor," said Jeff Tito, CEO. "We've proven innovation and integrity can coexist in the beverage world, and we're ready for a visionary new owner to take this brand global."

Key Assets

Proprietary adaptogenic formulas and IP portfolio

Trademarked branding and collectible packaging

Brewery and distribution infrastructure

eCommerce website, Amazon storefront, and social media channels

Promotional and marketing assets ready for deployment

A Unique Position in a $100B Market

With the global functional beverage market exceeding $100 billion, Eden's Harvest sits at the intersection of wellness, craft brewing, and design-offering acquirers a rare opportunity to lead the future of mindful, adaptogenic drinking.

For Acquisition Inquiries:

Natasha June

310-926-1204

natashajune@mac.com

