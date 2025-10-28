Beauty-Stem Biomedical (US): Beauty-Stem's "Beauty Beyond Age" Forum

Regenerative Medicine Brings New Confidence and Grace to Women in Menopause

ARCADIA, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / On September 27, 2025, Beauty-Stem Biomedical US, a regenerative wellness brand that has successfully expanded into the North American market, hosted its "Beauty Beyond Age" medical forum in Southern California.

The event gathered leaders from medicine, beauty, philanthropy, and media to explore how regenerative science can help women over 40 navigate the challenges of menopause-restoring balance, vitality, and confidence through evidence-based innovation.

Centered on "The Regenerative Key for Women in Menopause," the forum featured personal testimonials, clinical insights, and product showcases highlighting Beauty-Stem's breakthroughs in women's health and anti-aging research.

From Struggle to Renewal

Philanthropist and entrepreneur Madeline Loef spoke candidly about the challenges of menopause and joint degeneration.

"During that time, I gained weight, my joints began to deteriorate, and my mood dropped-but I didn't really talk about it," she said.

Smiling, she added,

"Everything changed after I started using Beauty-Stem's revolutionary CD34 Nu-Signals®. My energy returned, my smile came back, and my joints felt more flexible. I truly feel young and full of life again after restore my own stem cell." (Madeline's stem cell count increased from 89 million to 206 million in just six months.)

Her heartfelt story struck a chord with the audience, resonating deeply with many women.

Transformation from the Inside Out

Hollywood actress Victoria Summer also shared her experience, supported by personal health data. After years of struggling with autoimmune issues, Hashimoto's disease, and poor sleep, she turned to CD34 Nu-Signals® and Miracle-48 Revitalization Series for help.

She revealed her Thyroid Peroxidase (TPO) levels dropped from 275 to normal and described her transformation with enthusiasm:

"After replenishing my stem cells, my skin became softer and smoother, my energy rose, and even my hair started growing again. My brows and lashes are fuller, my nails stronger, and I'm finally sleeping better. My body and mind feel completely renewed." (Victoria's stem cell count increased from 79 million to 216 million in just four months.)

Victoria said she chose to represent the brand because she was deeply inspired by Beauty-Stem's philosophy of "awakening the body's natural regenerative power through science."

Regenerative Science Helping Women Thrive

Regenerative medicine expert Dr. Sahar Lashin, MD, PhD, shared clinical insights on how regenerative therapies support women during menopause-balancing hormones, boosting immunity, and slowing the aging process.

"CD34 Nu-Signals® activates stem-cell signaling to promote repair," she explained. "Miracle-48 uses exosome technology to rejuvenate skin and improve elasticity. Together, they help women restore youthful radiance from the inside out."

Beyond Age: Restoring the Power Within

More than a medical forum, "Beauty Beyond Age" was a movement to help women reclaim their strength and confidence at every stage of life.

Through scientific validation and real-life stories, Beauty-Stem delivered a clear message:

Youth isn't about turning back time-it's about awakening your body's own power to renew, and living with ageless confidence and vitality.

SOURCE: Beauty-Stem Biomedical (US)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/beauty-stems-%22beauty-beyond-age%22-forum-1085269