Exectras Named Preferred Vendor by Chamber Nation to Deliver Exclusive Business Services to Chambers Nationwide

Exectras, a leading provider of essential business services for small and mid-sized businesses, is proud to announce its new designation as a Preferred Vendor for Chamber Nation, a premier chamber management platform supporting chambers of commerce across North America.

SUGAR LAND, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / This strategic partnership empowers chambers within the Chamber Nation network to offer their members a robust suite of high-impact services - at no cost to the chamber - including affordable healthcare, integrated payroll, merchant processing, HR solutions, and more.

Exectras and Chamber Nation

Exectras and Chamber Nation

"We're honored to be a Preferred Vendor by Chamber Nation," said Paul Boggs II, VP Marketing of Exectras. "Our mission is simple: help small and mid-sized businesses thrive by giving them access to the kind of pricing, services, and support typically reserved for large enterprises. Partnering with Chamber Nation allows us to expand that mission nationwide through their trusted network of chambers."

Exectras' innovative value-sharing model means chamber members receive real financial benefits, while chambers retain full control of their brand, member relationships, and benefit delivery. There's no cost to the chamber - just added value for members.

Through this new partnership, Chamber Nation users and their member businesses will gain exclusive access to:

Affordable Healthcare & Benefits Packages

Payroll & HR Services

Payment Processing with Transparent Pricing

Access to Working Capital & Business Loans

National & Local Merchant Discounts

"Chamber Nation has built a strong platform that helps chambers grow and retain members through smart technology and strategic partnerships," added Tom Batchelor "We're excited to contribute to that ecosystem by making business essentials more accessible, affordable, and impactful for chamber members."

Chambers currently using the Chamber Nation platform can activate Exectras benefits for their members today by visiting https://membermerchantaccount.com

About Chamber Nation

Chamber Nation is a leading provider of cloud-based chamber management systems that help chambers of commerce grow, engage, and retain their membership through digital tools, automation, and strategic partnerships.

For more information visit www.chambernation.com

About Exectras

Exectras is a comprehensive service provider based in Houston, Texas, offering small and mid-sized businesses access to top-tier business services, payment solutions, and employee benefits. Exectras is positioned to expand its impact and deliver cutting-edge solutions across industries. Our services aim to reduce costs, enhance operational efficiency, and improve employee well-being.

For more information visit www.exectras.com

SOURCE: Exectras

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/exectras-named-preferred-vendor-by-chamber-nation-to-deliver-exc-1089399