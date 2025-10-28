Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2025) - Argentum Silver Corp. (TSXV: ASL) ("Argentum" or the "Company") announces that, on September 15, 2025, the Company issued an unsecured promissory note (the "Note") to an arm's length lender (the "Lender") of the Company, for available proceeds to the Company of $50,000 (the "Loan"). The Loan shall be payable, at any time after the date of issuance, on demand by the Lender and shall bear interest at 15% per annum. The Loan will be used for general working capital purposes. The Note is intended to provide immediate capital to the Company while it seeks additional sources of capital, which may include the future issuance of other debt or equity securities, including, without limitation, a formal credit facility, whether with the Lender or otherwise, to meet the Company's long term capital needs.

In addition, the Company confirms that its Cochavara Mine 1 concession in La Libertad, Northern Peru, has expired. The Company confirms it no longer has any mineral property interests in Peru. The Company's decision not to renew the validity of the property was made following a strategic review of the Company's exploration priorities and capital allocation.

The Company is actively reviewing new mineral exploration and development opportunities, including projects located in established silver districts, with the objective of securing a qualifying property that can deliver shareholder value. Until such time, the Company will continue to operate with a disciplined cost structure while maintaining its listing in good standing on the TSX Venture Exchange.

There can be no assurance that the Company will successfully identify or acquire new mineral assets and the Company will provide updates as material developments occur.

About Argentum Silver Corp.

Argentum Silver is a junior mineral exploration company listed on the TSXV under the stock symbol ASL. The Company is actively reviewing additional mineral exploration properties in North America. Sprott Mining Inc. holds 62% interest in the Company. Argentum has 51,598,543 common shares outstanding.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

