Atomera, Inc: Atomera Provides Third Quarter 2025 Results

LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM), a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company, today provided a corporate update and announced financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2025.
Recent Company Highlights
Record number of MST wafers processed for customers
Partnership with capital equipment partner starting to show results
Announced hiring of Wei Na as Vice President of Sales
Management Commentary
"While our collaboration with STMicroelectronics did not progress as we had hoped, it provided valuable technical insights and market credibility that continue to strengthen Atomera's customer engagements," said Scott Bibaud, President and CEO of Atomera. "We are now seeing broader interest than ever in MST across multiple segments including GAA, DRAM, RFSOI and power. Wei Na's deep semiconductor experience, including 18 years in IP licensing, comes at the perfect time. His proven leadership, deep understanding of the IP licensing landscape, and extensive relationships with leading foundries and IDMs will help us accelerate the conversion of this strong pipeline into license and commercialization agreements."
Financial Results
The Company incurred a net loss of ($5.6) million, or ($0.17) per basic and diluted share in the third quarter of 2025, compared to a net loss of ($4.6) million, or ($0.17) per basic and diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) in the third quarter of 2025 was a loss of ($4.4) million compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of ($3.9) million in the third quarter of 2024.
The Company had $20.3 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of Sept. 30, 2025, compared to $26.8 million as of December 31, 2024.
The total number of shares outstanding was 31.5 million as of September 30, 2025.
Third Quarter 2025 Results Webinar
Atomera will host a live video webinar today to discuss its financial results and recent progress.
Date: Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025
Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)
Webcast: Accessible at https://ir.atomera.com
Note about Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the unaudited results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, in this press release, Atomera presents adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is determined by taking net loss and eliminating the impacts of interest, depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation. Our definition of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to the definitions of similarly-titled measures used by other companies. We believe that this non-GAAP financial measure, viewed in addition to and not in lieu of our reported GAAP results, provides useful information to investors by providing a more focused measure of operating results. This metric is used as part of the Company's internal reporting to evaluate its operations and the performance of senior management. A table reconciling this measure to the comparable GAAP measure is available in the accompanying financial tables below.
About Atomera Incorporated
Atomera Incorporated is a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary, silicon-proven technology into the semiconductor industry. Atomera has developed Mears Silicon Technology (MST®), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies already in the semiconductor industry roadmap. More information can be found at www.atomera.com.
Safe Harbor
This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Atomera Incorporated, including statements regarding the prospects for the semiconductor industry generally and the ability of our MST technology to significantly improve semiconductor performance. Those forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Among those factors are: (1) the fact that, to date, we have only recognized minimal engineering services and licensing revenues and we have not yet commenced principal revenue producing operations, thus subjecting us to all of the risks inherent in an early-stage enterprise; (2) the risk that STMicroelectronics' decision not proceed with qualification of MST in its BCD 110 process inhibits our ability to reach commercialization with ST or other customers, (3) risks related to our ability to successfully complete the milestones in our joint development agreements or, even if successfully completed, to reach a high-volume manufacturing license with our JDA customers; (4) risks related to our ability to advance non-recurring engineering fee engagement and integration licenses to R&D and high-volume manufacturing licenses or our ability to add other customers; (5) risks related to our ability to raise sufficient capital, as and when needed, to pursue the further development, licensing and commercialization of our MST technology; (6) our ability to protect our proprietary technology, trade secrets and knowhow and (7) those other risks disclosed in the section "Risk Factors" included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 4, 2025. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. We do not undertake, and specifically disclaim any obligation, to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.
-- Financial Tables Follow -
Atomera Incorporated
Condensed Balance Sheets
(in tHousands, except per share data)
September 30,
June 30,
December 31,
2025
2025
2024
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
20,322
$
22,026
$
25,778
Short-term investments
-
-
995
Accounts receivable
137
-
6
Interest receivable
64
63
73
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
517
659
240
Total current assets
21,040
22,748
27,092
Property and equipment, net
51
50
59
Long-term prepaid maintenance and supplies
-
30
91
Security deposit
14
14
14
Operating lease right-of-use asset
92
155
280
Financing lease right-of-use-asset
744
1,087
1,588
Total assets
$
21,941
$
24,084
$
29,124
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
617
$
665
$
492
Accrued expenses
244
207
239
Accrued payroll related expenses
1,112
649
1,328
Current operating lease liability
64
124
260
Current financing lease liability
730
1,148
1,253
Deferred revenue
144
-
4
Total current liabilities
2,911
2,793
3,576
Long-term operating lease liability
-
-
22
Long-term financing lease liability
-
-
449
Total liabilities
2,911
2,793
4,047
Commitments and contingencies
-
-
-
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock $0.001 par value, authorized 2,500 shares; none issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
Common stock: $0.001 par value, authorized 47,500 shares; 31,510 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025: 31,090 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025,; and 30,540 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024
32
31
31
Additional paid-in capital
256,267
252,956
246,565
Other comprehensive income(loss)
-
-
1
Accumulated deficit
(237,269
)
(231,696
)
(221,520
)
Total stockholders' equity
19,030
21,291
25,077
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
21,941
$
24,084
$
29,124
Atomera Incorporated
Condensed Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2025
2025
2024
2025
2024
Revenue
$
11
$
-
$
22
$
15
$
112
Cost of revenue
(128
)
(62
)
(3
)
(190
)
(110
)
Gross margin
(117
)
(62
)
19
(175
)
2
Operating expenses
Research and development
3,304
3,004
2,759
9,563
8,206
General and administrative
2,165
2,048
1,812
6,301
5,455
Selling and marketing
207
141
248
472
805
Total operating expenses
5,676
5,193
4,819
16,336
14,466
Loss from operations
(5,793
)
(5,255
)
(4,800
)
(16,511
)
(14,464
)
Other income (expense)
Interest income
232
234
176
736
566
Accretion income
-
-
59
6
152
Interest expense
(12
)
(18
)
(30
)
(51
)
(104
)
Other income, net
-
72
-
71
72
Total other income (expense), net
220
288
205
762
686
Net loss
$
(5,573
)
$
(4,967
)
$
(4,595
)
$
(15,749
)
$
(13,778
)
Net loss per common share, basic and diluted
$
(0.17
)
$
(0.17
)
$
(0.17
)
$
(0.51
)
$
(0.52
)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
31,128
30,397
27,406
30,593
26,640
Atomera Incorporated
Reconciliation to Non-GAAP EBITDA
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2025
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net loss (GAAP)
$
(5,573
)
$
(4,967
)
$
(4,595
)
$
(15,749
)
$
(13,778
)
Depreciation and amortization
11
12
12
35
42
Stock-based compensation
1,342
1,278
907
3,629
2,918
Interest income
(232
)
(234
)
(176
)
(736
)
(566
)
Accretion income
-
-
(59
)
(6
)
(152
)
Interest expense
12
18
30
51
104
Other income, net
-
(72
)
-
(71
)
(72
)
Net loss non-GAAP EBITDA
$
(4,440
)
$
(3,965
)
$
(3,881
)
$
(12,847
)
$
(11,504
)
Investor Contact:
Bishop IR
Mike Bishop
(415) 894-9633
investor@atomera.com
SOURCE: Atomera, Inc
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/atomera-provides-third-quarter-2025-results-1092618