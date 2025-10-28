Anzeige
Atomkraft feiert Comeback: Uran wird wieder zum strategischen Rohstoff - Anleger stehen Schlange
WKN: A2APVZ | ISIN: US04965B1008
NASDAQ
28.10.25 | 20:59
3,240 US-Dollar
-2,11 % -0,070
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ATOMERA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATOMERA INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
28.10.2025 21:14 Uhr
109 Leser
Atomera, Inc: Atomera Provides Third Quarter 2025 Results

LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM), a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company, today provided a corporate update and announced financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2025.

Recent Company Highlights

  • Record number of MST wafers processed for customers

  • Partnership with capital equipment partner starting to show results

  • Announced hiring of Wei Na as Vice President of Sales

Management Commentary

"While our collaboration with STMicroelectronics did not progress as we had hoped, it provided valuable technical insights and market credibility that continue to strengthen Atomera's customer engagements," said Scott Bibaud, President and CEO of Atomera. "We are now seeing broader interest than ever in MST across multiple segments including GAA, DRAM, RFSOI and power. Wei Na's deep semiconductor experience, including 18 years in IP licensing, comes at the perfect time. His proven leadership, deep understanding of the IP licensing landscape, and extensive relationships with leading foundries and IDMs will help us accelerate the conversion of this strong pipeline into license and commercialization agreements."

Financial Results

The Company incurred a net loss of ($5.6) million, or ($0.17) per basic and diluted share in the third quarter of 2025, compared to a net loss of ($4.6) million, or ($0.17) per basic and diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) in the third quarter of 2025 was a loss of ($4.4) million compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of ($3.9) million in the third quarter of 2024.

The Company had $20.3 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of Sept. 30, 2025, compared to $26.8 million as of December 31, 2024.

The total number of shares outstanding was 31.5 million as of September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Results Webinar

Atomera will host a live video webinar today to discuss its financial results and recent progress.
Date: Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025
Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)
Webcast: Accessible at https://ir.atomera.com

Note about Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the unaudited results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, in this press release, Atomera presents adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is determined by taking net loss and eliminating the impacts of interest, depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation. Our definition of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to the definitions of similarly-titled measures used by other companies. We believe that this non-GAAP financial measure, viewed in addition to and not in lieu of our reported GAAP results, provides useful information to investors by providing a more focused measure of operating results. This metric is used as part of the Company's internal reporting to evaluate its operations and the performance of senior management. A table reconciling this measure to the comparable GAAP measure is available in the accompanying financial tables below.

About Atomera Incorporated

Atomera Incorporated is a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary, silicon-proven technology into the semiconductor industry. Atomera has developed Mears Silicon Technology (MST®), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies already in the semiconductor industry roadmap. More information can be found at www.atomera.com.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Atomera Incorporated, including statements regarding the prospects for the semiconductor industry generally and the ability of our MST technology to significantly improve semiconductor performance. Those forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Among those factors are: (1) the fact that, to date, we have only recognized minimal engineering services and licensing revenues and we have not yet commenced principal revenue producing operations, thus subjecting us to all of the risks inherent in an early-stage enterprise; (2) the risk that STMicroelectronics' decision not proceed with qualification of MST in its BCD 110 process inhibits our ability to reach commercialization with ST or other customers, (3) risks related to our ability to successfully complete the milestones in our joint development agreements or, even if successfully completed, to reach a high-volume manufacturing license with our JDA customers; (4) risks related to our ability to advance non-recurring engineering fee engagement and integration licenses to R&D and high-volume manufacturing licenses or our ability to add other customers; (5) risks related to our ability to raise sufficient capital, as and when needed, to pursue the further development, licensing and commercialization of our MST technology; (6) our ability to protect our proprietary technology, trade secrets and knowhow and (7) those other risks disclosed in the section "Risk Factors" included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 4, 2025. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. We do not undertake, and specifically disclaim any obligation, to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

-- Financial Tables Follow -

Atomera Incorporated
Condensed Balance Sheets
(in tHousands, except per share data)

September 30,

June 30,

December 31,

2025

2025

2024

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

20,322

$

22,026

$

25,778

Short-term investments

-

-

995

Accounts receivable

137

-

6

Interest receivable

64

63

73

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

517

659

240

Total current assets

21,040

22,748

27,092

Property and equipment, net

51

50

59

Long-term prepaid maintenance and supplies

-

30

91

Security deposit

14

14

14

Operating lease right-of-use asset

92

155

280

Financing lease right-of-use-asset

744

1,087

1,588

Total assets

$

21,941

$

24,084

$

29,124

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

617

$

665

$

492

Accrued expenses

244

207

239

Accrued payroll related expenses

1,112

649

1,328

Current operating lease liability

64

124

260

Current financing lease liability

730

1,148

1,253

Deferred revenue

144

-

4

Total current liabilities

2,911

2,793

3,576

Long-term operating lease liability

-

-

22

Long-term financing lease liability

-

-

449

Total liabilities

2,911

2,793

4,047

Commitments and contingencies

-

-

-

Stockholders' equity:

Preferred stock $0.001 par value, authorized 2,500 shares; none issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024

Common stock: $0.001 par value, authorized 47,500 shares; 31,510 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025: 31,090 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025,; and 30,540 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024

32

31

31

Additional paid-in capital

256,267

252,956

246,565

Other comprehensive income(loss)

-

-

1

Accumulated deficit

(237,269

)

(231,696

)

(221,520

)

Total stockholders' equity

19,030

21,291

25,077

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

21,941

$

24,084

$

29,124

Atomera Incorporated
Condensed Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenue

$

11

$

-

$

22

$

15

$

112

Cost of revenue

(128

)

(62

)

(3

)

(190

)

(110

)

Gross margin

(117

)

(62

)

19

(175

)

2

Operating expenses

Research and development

3,304

3,004

2,759

9,563

8,206

General and administrative

2,165

2,048

1,812

6,301

5,455

Selling and marketing

207

141

248

472

805

Total operating expenses

5,676

5,193

4,819

16,336

14,466

Loss from operations

(5,793

)

(5,255

)

(4,800

)

(16,511

)

(14,464

)

Other income (expense)

Interest income

232

234

176

736

566

Accretion income

-

-

59

6

152

Interest expense

(12

)

(18

)

(30

)

(51

)

(104

)

Other income, net

-

72

-

71

72

Total other income (expense), net

220

288

205

762

686

Net loss

$

(5,573

)

$

(4,967

)

$

(4,595

)

$

(15,749

)

$

(13,778

)

Net loss per common share, basic and diluted

$

(0.17

)

$

(0.17

)

$

(0.17

)

$

(0.51

)

$

(0.52

)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted

31,128

30,397

27,406

30,593

26,640

Atomera Incorporated
Reconciliation to Non-GAAP EBITDA
(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

Net loss (GAAP)

$

(5,573

)

$

(4,967

)

$

(4,595

)

$

(15,749

)

$

(13,778

)

Depreciation and amortization

11

12

12

35

42

Stock-based compensation

1,342

1,278

907

3,629

2,918

Interest income

(232

)

(234

)

(176

)

(736

)

(566

)

Accretion income

-

-

(59

)

(6

)

(152

)

Interest expense

12

18

30

51

104

Other income, net

-

(72

)

-

(71

)

(72

)

Net loss non-GAAP EBITDA

$

(4,440

)

$

(3,965

)

$

(3,881

)

$

(12,847

)

$

(11,504

)

Investor Contact:
Bishop IR
Mike Bishop
(415) 894-9633
investor@atomera.com

SOURCE: Atomera, Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/atomera-provides-third-quarter-2025-results-1092618

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
