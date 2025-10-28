Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. Reports Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2025

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ:RBKB), the holding company of Rhinebeck Bank (the "Bank"), reported net income for the third quarter of 2025 of $2.7 million, compared to a net loss of $8.1 million for the third quarter of 2024. Earnings per share were $0.25 for the third quarter of 2025, compared to diluted loss per share of $0.75 for the same quarter of 2024. Net income for the first nine months of 2025 totaled $7.7 million, compared to a net loss of $6.0 million for the same period last year. Earnings per share were $0.70 and diluted loss per share was $0.55 for the first nine months of 2025 and 2024, respectively. The results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, reflected the sale of securities from a balance sheet restructuring. The restructuring, announced in the third quarter of 2024, resulted in a pre-tax loss of $12.0 million. The restructuring decreased the average life of the securities portfolio, and improved the Company's earnings stream going forward, beginning in the fourth quarter of 2024.

President and Chief Executive Officer Matthew Smith said, "I am honored to step into the role of CEO at such a pivotal time for our organization. The recent progress we've made-returning to profitability, strengthening our capital position, and enhancing asset quality-speaks to the resilience and dedication of our team. As we look ahead, my focus will be on building sustainable growth, deepening our client relationships, and driving innovation while maintaining strong risk discipline. Together, we will continue to create long-term value for our shareholders, customers, and communities."

Income Statement Analysis

Net interest income increased $2.4 million, or 24.5%, to $12.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, from $9.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The increase was primarily due to higher yields on interest-earning assets and lower costs on interest-bearing liabilities. A $394,000 recovery on impaired accounts also contributed to the increase. The interest rate spread improved 77 basis points from 2.50% for the three months ended September 30, 2024 to 3.27% for the three months ended September 30, 2025, as asset yields increased while liability costs decreased. For the three months ended September 30, 2025, when compared to the same period in 2024, the average yield of interest-earning assets improved by 42 basis points to 5.80% and the average balance of interest-earning assets increased by $30.8 million, or 2.6%, to $1.21 billion. The balance sheet restructuring in the third quarter of 2024 significantly increased the yield on our available-for-sale securities. The average balance of interest-bearing liabilities increased by $22.0 million, or 2.5%, primarily due to a $58.7 million increase in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits (primarily money market accounts and time deposits), partially offset by a $36.9 million decrease in the average balance of FHLB advances, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by 35 basis points to 2.53% due to the lower market interest rate environment and less reliance on higher-costing FHLB advances. The net interest margin increased by 68 basis points to 3.93%.

Year-to-date net interest income increased $7.0 million, or 25.6%, to $34.6 million compared to $27.5 million for the prior year nine-month period primarily due to higher yields on interest-earning assets and lower costs on interest- bearing liabilities. The interest rate spread increased by 91 basis points, from 2.34% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, to 3.25% for the same period in 2025, primarily due to favorable asset and liability pricing. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the average balance of interest-earning assets decreased by $14.7 million, or 1.2%, to $1.19 billion while the average yield improved by 52 basis points to 5.77%, when compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The balance sheet restructuring in the second half of 2024 significantly increased the yield on our available-for-sale securities. The average balance of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $23.2 million, or 2.6%, primarily due to a decrease in the average balance of FHLB advances of $48.9 million, partially offset by a $26.5 million increase in the average balance of deposits (primarily money market accounts and time deposits), while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by 40 basis points to 2.52% due to the lower interest rate environment and less reliance on higher-costing FHLB advances. The net interest margin increased by 84 basis points to 3.90% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 from 3.06% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

The provision for credit losses increased by $15,000, or 1.7%, from $889,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 to $904,000 for the current quarter. The increase in the provision was primarily due to higher loan balances and an increase in net charge-offs. Net charge-offs increased by $619,000 from $344,000 for the third quarter of 2024 to $963,000 for the third quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily due to a charge-off on commercial real estate property of $629,000 in the third quarter of 2025.

Year-to-date, the provision for credit losses decreased by $263,000, or 18.5%, from $1.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 to $1.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The decrease in the provision was primarily due to a change in the composition of the loan portfolio as net charge-offs and loan balances decreased on indirect automobile loans and increased on commercial and commercial real-estate loans. Net charge-offs increased $137,000, or 9.6% to $1.6 million for the first nine months of 2025 as compared to $1.4 million for the first nine months of 2024. The increase was primarily due to increased net charge-offs on commercial and commercial real-estate loans, partially offset by decreased net charge-offs on indirect automobile loans and other consumer loans. The percentage of overdue account balances to total loans decreased to 1.31% at September 30, 2025 from 1.71% at December 31, 2024, while non-performing assets decreased $389,000, or 9.4%, to $3.7 million at September 30, 2025.

Non-interest income totaled $1.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to a net loss of $10.0 million for the same period in 2024, representing an increase of $11.9 million. The prior-year period included a $12.0 million loss on the sale of investment securities related to the Company's balance sheet restructuring. Excluding this loss, non-interest income would have decreased $65,000 from $2.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 to $1.9 million for the current period. This decrease was primarily due to a $412,000 decrease in income related to life insurance proceeds recognized during the third quarter of 2024. This decrease was substantially offset by a $245,000 increase in other non-interest income, primarily due to higher swap income; a $92,000, or 24.5%, increase in investment advisory income, and a $39,000 increase in gain on sale of loans.

Non-interest income totaled $5.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to a net loss of $6.8 million for the same period in 2024, representing an increase of $12.1 million. The net loss in the prior-year period was primarily attributable to a $12.0 million loss on the sale of investment securities in connection with the Company's 2024 balance sheet restructuring. Excluding this loss, non-interest income would have increased by $92,000, from $5.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, to $5.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The increase in non-interest income reflects a $484,000, or 67.1%, increase in other non-interest income, primarily due to higher swap income, and a $65,000 increase in gain on sales of loans. These increases were largely offset by a $412,000 decrease in income related to life insurance proceeds recognized during the third quarter of 2024 and a $62,000 decrease in investment advisory income.

For the third quarter of 2025, non-interest expense rose to $9.7 million, reflecting a $646,000, or 7.1%, increase compared to the same period in 2024. The increase was primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits which rose $427,000, or 8.5%, primarily due to increased incentive compensation and production commissions. Other non-interest expense grew by $158,000, or 10.2%, driven primarily by higher retail banking costs. Occupancy expense increased by $47,000, or 4.5%.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, non-interest expense totaled $28.9 million, an increase of $2.0 million, or 7.6%, compared to $26.9 million for the same period in 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to higher compensation and operating costs across multiple categories. Salaries and employee benefits increased by $899,000, or 6.0%, primarily due to higher incentive-based compensation, production commissions and annual merit increases aimed at retaining and attracting talent. Other non-interest expense rose by $605,000, or 12.9%, largely due to increased retail banking and administrative costs. Marketing expense increased by $209,000, or 57.3%. Occupancy expense increased by $118,000, or 3.7%, due to higher facilities-related costs. Professional fees increased by $88,000, or 6.4%. FDIC deposit insurance and other insurance increased by $63,000, or 7.8%, and data processing expense rose by $62,000, or 4.1%.

Balance Sheet Analysis

Total assets increased by $60.2 million, or 4.8%, to $1.32 billion as of September 30, 2025. Cash and cash equivalents rose by $66.0 million, or 176.0%, driven by higher interest-bearing deposits and proceeds from the decrease in available-for-sale securities. Available-for-sale securities decreased by $11.0 million, or 6.9%, primarily due to $38.7 million in paydowns, calls, and maturities, partially offset by $23.3 million in purchases and a $4.5 million reduction in unrealized losses. Loans receivable increased by $5.9 million, or 0.6%, to $977.6 million, primarily reflecting a $57.8 million increase in commercial real estate loans and a $12.5 million increase in residential real estate loans, largely offset by a strategic decrease of $61.6 million in indirect automobile loans, in line with our decision to reduce their share of the portfolio.

Past due loans decreased $3.8 million, or 22.9%, to $12.9 million, or 1.31% of total loans at September 30, 2025, down from $16.7 million, or 1.71% of total loans at December 31, 2024. The decrease was most notable in indirect automobile loans, reflecting the positive impact of more conservative underwriting standards. The allowance for credit losses was 0.83% of total loans and 218.85% of non-performing loans at September 30, 2025 as compared to 0.88% of total loans and 206.56% of non-performing loans at December 31, 2024. Non-performing assets totaled $3.7 million at September 30, 2025, a decrease of $389,000, or 9.4%, from $4.1 million at December 31, 2024.

Total liabilities increased by $49.1 million, or 4.3%, to $1.18 billion at September 30, 2025. The increase was primarily driven by a $95.0 million, or 9.3%, increase in deposits. The growth in deposits was mostly attributable to an $80.5 million, or 10.3%, increase in interest-bearing deposits, while non-interest-bearing deposits increased by $14.6 million, or 6.1%. Uninsured deposits were approximately 28.5% and 26.9% of the Bank's total deposits as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. The increase in deposits was partially offset by a $43.2 million, or 61.9%, reduction in borrowings as deposit growth outpaced loan growth, allowing excess cash to be used to pay down debt.

Stockholders' equity increased $11.2 million, or 9.2%, to $133.0 million at September 30, 2025. The increase was primarily due to net income of $7.7 million and a $3.4 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss due to the balance sheet restructuring and the decreased interest rate environment. The Company's ratio of average equity to average assets was 10.0% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 9.23% for the year ended December 31, 2024.

The Company's summary consolidated statements of income and financial condition and other selected financial data follow:

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Interest and Dividend Income Interest and fees on loans $ 15,712 $ 14,643 $ 45,786 $ 43,372 Interest and dividends on securities 1,124 995 3,750 2,989 Other income 923 366 1,616 878 Total interest and dividend income 17,759 16,004 51,152 47,239 Interest Expense Interest expense on deposits 5,443 5,567 15,071 16,071 Interest expense on borrowings 281 774 1,517 3,648 Total interest expense 5,724 6,341 16,588 19,719 Net interest income 12,035 9,663 34,564 27,520 Provision for Credit Losses 904 889 1,156 1,419 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 11,131 8,774 33,408 26,101 Non-interest Income (Loss) Service charges on deposit accounts 739 773 2,240 2,252 Net realized loss on sales of securities - (11,996 ) - (11,996 ) Net gain on sales of loans 89 50 196 131 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 198 192 580 564 Net gain from sale of other real estate owned - - - 4 Net loss on disposal of premises and equipment (1 ) - (1 ) (18 ) Gain on life insurance - 412 - 412 Investment advisory income 467 375 1,072 1,134 Other 447 202 1,205 721 Total non-interest income (loss) 1,939 (9,992 ) 5,292 (6,796 ) Non-interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 5,470 5,043 15,846 14,947 Occupancy 1,081 1,034 3,267 3,149 Data processing 524 505 1,583 1,521 Professional fees 501 510 1,470 1,382 Marketing 151 129 574 365 FDIC deposit insurance and other insurance 274 289 866 803 Amortization of intangible assets 16 19 53 60 Other 1,710 1,552 5,283 4,678 Total non-interest expense 9,727 9,081 28,942 26,905 Net income (loss) before income taxes 3,343 (10,299 ) 9,758 (7,600 ) Net Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes 648 (2,237 ) 2,049 (1,634 ) Net income (loss) $ 2,695 $ (8,062 ) $ 7,709 $ (5,966 ) Earnings (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.25 $ (0.75 ) $ 0.71 $ (0.55 ) Diluted $ 0.25 $ (0.75 ) $ 0.70 $ (0.55 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 10,811,808 10,758,914 10,792,185 10,753,460 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 10,982,343 10,758,914 10,957,275 10,753,460

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

September 30, December 31, 2025 2024 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 14,362 $ 18,561 Federal funds sold 87,185 18,309 Interest-bearing depository accounts 1,918 614 Total cash and cash equivalents 103,465 37,484 Available-for-sale securities (at fair value) 148,920 159,947 Loans receivable (net of allowance for credit losses of $8,196 and $8,539, respectively) 977,634 971,779 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 2,023 3,960 Accrued interest receivable 4,857 4,435 Cash surrender value of life insurance 30,796 30,193 Deferred tax assets (net of valuation allowance of $928 and $1,336, respectively) 5,769 8,114 Premises and equipment, net 13,750 14,105 Goodwill 2,235 2,235 Intangible assets, net 113 166 Other assets 26,447 23,347 Total assets $ 1,316,009 $ 1,255,765 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 252,684 $ 238,126 Interest bearing 863,144 782,657 Total deposits 1,115,828 1,020,783 Mortgagors' escrow accounts 4,084 9,425 Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank 26,603 69,773 Subordinated debt 5,155 5,155 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 31,335 28,796 Total liabilities 1,183,005 1,133,932 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock (par value $0.01 per share; 5,000,000 authorized, no shares issued) - - Common stock (par value $0.01; authorized 25,000,000; issued and outstanding 11,145,681 at September 30, 2025 and 11,094,828 at December 31, 2024) 112 111 Additional paid-in capital 45,799 45,946 Unearned common stock held by the employee stock ownership plan (2,891 ) (3,055 ) Retained earnings 99,475 91,766 Accumulated other comprehensive loss: Net unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities, net of taxes (6,892 ) (10,480 ) Defined benefit pension plan, net of taxes (2,599 ) (2,455 ) Total accumulated other comprehensive loss (9,491 ) (12,935 ) Total stockholders' equity 133,004 121,833 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,316,009 $ 1,255,765

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Average Interest and Average Interest and Balance Dividends Yield/Cost(3) Balance Dividends Yield/Cost(3) Assets: Interest-bearing depository accounts and federal funds sold $ 89,954 $ 923 4.07 % $ 26,810 $ 366 5.43 % Loans(1) 977,721 15,712 6.38 % 978,806 14,643 5.95 % Available-for-sale securities 144,612 1,084 2.97 % 174,265 895 2.04 % Other interest-earning assets 2,178 40 7.29 % 3,832 100 10.38 % Total interest-earning assets 1,214,465 17,759 5.80 % 1,183,713 16,004 5.38 % Non-interest-earning assets 88,962 86,673 Total assets $ 1,303,427 $ 1,270,386 Liabilities and equity: NOW accounts $ 118,280 $ 64 0.21 % $ 124,099 $ 44 0.14 % Money market accounts 232,621 1,626 2.77 % 188,449 1,294 2.73 % Savings accounts 133,825 134 0.40 % 139,067 126 0.36 % Certificates of deposit 369,158 3,581 3.85 % 343,597 4,066 4.71 % Total interest-bearing deposits 853,884 5,405 2.51 % 795,212 5,530 2.77 % Escrow accounts 13,227 38 1.14 % 12,481 37 1.18 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 26,603 195 2.91 % 63,469 668 4.19 % Subordinated debt 5,155 86 6.62 % 5,155 99 7.64 % Other interest-bearing liabilities - - - % 534 7 5.21 % Total other interest-bearing liabilities 44,985 319 2.81 % 81,639 811 3.95 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 898,869 5,724 2.53 % 876,851 6,341 2.88 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 243,227 247,180 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 30,586 26,992 Total liabilities 1,172,682 1,151,023 Total stockholders' equity 130,745 119,363 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,303,427 $ 1,270,386 Net interest income $ 12,035 $ 9,663 Interest rate spread 3.27 % 2.50 % Net interest margin(2) 3.93 % 3.25 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 135.11 % 135.00 % (1) Non-accruing loans are included in the outstanding loan balance. Deferred loan fees included in interest income totaled $43,000 and $10,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

(2) Represents the difference between interest earned and interest paid, divided by average total interest-earning assets.

(3) Annualized. For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Average Interest and Average Interest and Balance Dividends Yield/Cost(3) Balance Dividends Yield/Cost(3) (Dollars in thousands) Assets: Interest-bearing depository accounts $ 52,195 $ 1,615 4.14 % $ 21,659 $ 878 5.41 % Loans(1) 982,536 45,787 6.23 % 993,297 43,372 5.83 % Available-for-sale securities 148,483 3,553 3.20 % 180,808 2,588 1.91 % Other interest-earning assets 3,000 197 8.78 % 5,172 401 10.36 % Total interest-earning assets 1,186,214 51,152 5.77 % 1,200,936 47,239 5.25 % Non-interest-earning assets 87,775 88,215 Total assets $ 1,273,989 $ 1,289,151 Liabilities and equity: NOW accounts $ 120,825 $ 174 0.19 % $ 124,305 $ 128 0.14 % Money market accounts 218,076 4,214 2.58 % 187,182 3,777 2.70 % Savings accounts 133,699 388 0.39 % 142,896 386 0.36 % Certificates of deposit 347,119 10,206 3.93 % 338,864 11,692 4.61 % Total interest-bearing deposits 819,719 14,982 2.44 % 793,247 15,983 2.69 % Escrow accounts 10,570 89 1.13 % 9,906 88 1.19 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 44,907 1,259 3.75 % 93,806 3,295 4.69 % Subordinated debt 5,155 258 6.69 % 5,155 296 7.67 % Other interest-bearing liabilities - - - % 1,393 57 5.47 % Total other interest-bearing liabilities 60,632 1,606 3.54 % 110,260 3,736 4.53 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 880,351 16,588 2.52 % 903,507 19,719 2.92 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 236,398 242,255 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 29,786 27,072 Total liabilities 1,146,535 1,172,834 Total stockholders' equity 127,454 116,317 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,273,989 $ 1,289,151 Net interest income $ 34,564 $ 27,520 Interest rate spread 3.25 % 2.34 % Net interest margin(2) 3.90 % 3.06 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 134.74 % 132.92 % (1) Non-accruing loans are included in the outstanding loan balance. Deferred loan fees included in interest income totaled $183,000 and $44,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

(2) Represents the difference between interest earned and interest paid, divided by average total interest-earning assets.

(3) Annualized. Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

Selected Ratios (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Year Ended September 30, September 30, December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 2024 Performance Ratios(1): Return on average assets (2) 0.82 % (2.52 )% 0.81 % (0.62 )% (0.67 )% Return on average equity (3) 8.18 % (26.87 )% 8.09 % (6.85 )% (7.31 )% Net interest margin (4) 3.93 % 3.25 % 3.90 % 3.06 % 3.21 % Efficiency ratio, excluding impact of securities loss restructure (7) 69.61 % 77.83 % 72.62 % 82.23 % 82.34 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 135.11 % 135.00 % 134.74 % 132.92 % 133.68 % Total gross loans to total deposits 87.99 % 92.44 % 87.99 % 92.44 % 95.51 % Average equity to average assets (5) 10.03 % 9.40 % 10.00 % 9.02 % 9.23 % Asset Quality Ratios: Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percent of total gross loans 0.83 % 0.84 % 0.83 % 0.84 % 0.88 % Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percent of non-performing loans 218.85 % 173.76 % 218.85 % 173.76 % 206.56 % Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans during the period (1) 0.39 % 0.14 % 0.21 % 0.19 % 0.24 % Non-performing loans as a percent of total gross loans 0.38 % 0.49 % 0.38 % 0.49 % 0.42 % Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 0.28 % 0.37 % 0.28 % 0.37 % 0.33 % Capital Ratios(6): Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 13.08 % 12.04 % 13.08 % 12.04 % 11.81 % Total capital (to risk-weighted assets) 13.88 % 12.81 % 13.88 % 12.81 % 12.63 % Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 13.08 % 12.04 % 13.08 % 12.04 % 11.81 % Tier 1 leverage ratio (to average total assets) 10.46 % 10.04 % 10.46 % 10.04 % 10.07 % Other Data: Book value per common share $ 11.93 $ 11.06 $ 10.98 Tangible book value per common share(7) $ 11.72 $ 10.85 $ 10.76 (1) Ratios for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 are annualized.

(2) Represents net income divided by average total assets.

(3) Represents net income divided by average equity.

(4) Represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets.

(5) Represents average equity divided by average total assets.

(6) Capital ratios are for Rhinebeck Bank only. Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. is not subject to the minimum consolidated capital requirements as a small bank holding company with assets of less than $3.0 billion.

(7) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure, see table below for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION This release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Such non-GAAP financial information includes the following measures: tangible book value per common share, efficiency ratio and earnings per share excluding securities loss. Management uses these non-GAAP measures because we believe that they may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating our operations and performance, as well as in managing and evaluating our business and in discussions about our operations and performance. Management believes these non-GAAP measures may also provide users of our financial information with a meaningful measure for assessing our financial results, as well as a comparison to financial results for prior periods. These non-GAAP measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with GAAP are included below. Loss on available-for-sale securities is excluded from the following calculations as management believes that this presentation provides further comparability of net income (loss), earnings (loss) per share and the efficiency ratio and is consistent with industry practice. (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share, reconciliation Net Income (loss) (GAAP) $ 2,695 $ (8,062 ) $ 7,709 $ (5,966 ) Exclude impact of securities loss restructure, net of tax - (9,477 ) - (9,477 ) Net income excluding securities loss restructure (non-GAAP) $ 2,695 $ 1,415 $ 7,709 $ 3,511 Basic earnings (loss) per share (GAAP) $ 0.25 $ (0.75 ) $ 0.71 $ (0.55 ) Exclude impact of securities loss restructure, net of tax - (0.88 ) - (0.88 ) Basic earnings per share excluding securities restructure, net of tax (non-GAAP) $ 0.25 $ 0.13 $ 0.71 $ 0.33 Diluted earnings (loss) per share (GAAP) $ 0.25 $ (0.75 ) $ 0.70 $ (0.55 ) Exclude impact of securities loss restructure, net of tax - (0.88 ) - (0.88 ) Diluted earnings per share excluding securities loss restructure, net of tax (non-GAAP) $ 0.25 $ 0.13 $ 0.70 $ 0.33 (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Efficiency ratio reconciliation Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 9,727 $ 9,081 $ 28,942 $ 26,905 Net interest income (GAAP) 12,035 9,663 34,564 27,520 Non-interest (loss) income (GAAP) 1,939 (9,992 ) 5,292 (6,796 ) Net interest income plus non-interest income (GAAP) $ 13,974 $ (329 ) $ 39,856 $ 20,724 Less non-GAAP adjustments: Net realized loss on sales and calls of securities - (11,996 ) - (11,996 ) Net interest income plus non-interest income - as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 13,974 $ 11,667 $ 39,856 $ 32,720 Efficiency ratio (non- GAAP) 69.61 % 77.83 % 72.62 % 82.23 % (In thousands, except per share data) September 30, December 31, 2025 2024 2024 Book value per common share Total shareholders' equity (book value) (GAAP) $ 133,004 $ 122,667 $ 121,833 Total shares outstanding 11,146 11,088 11,095 Book value per common share $ 11.93 $ 11.06 $ 10.98 Tangible common equity Total shareholders' equity (book value) (GAAP) $ 133,004 $ 122,667 $ 121,833 Goodwill (2,235 ) (2,235 ) (2,235 ) Intangible assets, net (113 ) (186 ) (166 ) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 130,656 $ 120,246 $ 119,432 Tangible book value per common share Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 130,656 $ 120,246 $ 119,432 Total shares outstanding 11,146 11,088 11,095 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 11.72 $ 10.85 $ 10.76 Matthew J. Smith

