Dimov Tax Expands Boston-Area Presence with Acquisition of David Alexander Advisors CPAs

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / Dimov Tax, a leading national accounting and tax advisory firm, is proud to announce the successful acquisition of David Alexander Advisors CPAs, a highly respected and established practice based in Harvard, Massachusetts. The acquisition was completed on August 29, 2025, and further strengthens Dimov Tax's commitment to excellence in the Boston area.

David Alexander Advisors CPAs serves hundreds of clients with an outstanding team of five professionals, recognized for their dedication and personalized service. Under the new structure, the firm will continue to operate with full autonomy-retaining their well-loved staff and trusted business practices. No changes to pricing, leadership, or client experience are planned. David Alexander Advisors will now enjoy the robust support of Dimov Tax's resources, enabling expanded offerings in personal and business taxation, advisory, audit and attestation, payroll, and bookkeeping.

"We are not a private equity firm seeking to impose disruptive change. Our goal is to provide long-term stability, expanded capacity, and a broader range of services, all while preserving the client-focused operations that make David Alexander Advisors unique," said Tsagan Noosan, EA, internal controller at Dimov Tax. "Clients can expect uninterrupted service, greater resources, and even more ways to work with us in person and online."

Both current and prospective clients can contact local teams directly for appointments, document handling, or questions:

David Alexander Advisors CPAs

Website: https://www.dbalexander.com

Phone: 978-953-3520

Dimov Tax

Website: https://dimovtax.com

Phone: 833-829-1120

This acquisition is part of Dimov Tax's ongoing strategy to expand its local area footprint and to offer the highest standard of accounting, tax, and advisory services across New England and beyond.

