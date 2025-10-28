Project will enhance rolling stock and facilities management and maintenance for the Auckland Metro operator

(MaximoLive 2025) Cohesive, part of Bentley Systems, Incorporated, has been selected by Auckland One Rail (AOR) to support a key technology project designed to enhance management of its rolling stock and facilities.

The team of enterprise asset management specialists at Cohesive are working with AOR, operator of Auckland's Metro Rail, to implement the IBM Maximo Application Suite (MAS) version 9. MAS is a single, integrated, asset management platform that uses artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT), and analytics to optimize performance and reduce operational downtime across the asset lifecycle.

The implementation is designed to support AOR in its mission to deliver a world-class, reliable, and safe service for its 71 million annual riders. AOR leveraged Cohesive's deep Maximo and rail industry expertise to implement rail specific business processes aligned to industry best practices for its MAS implementation.

Jarryd Sisley, general manager, Engineering and Assets, AOR, said: "At Auckland One Rail, we are committed to operating a network that upholds the highest standards of safety and reliability while meeting the needs of a growing city. Partnering with Cohesive to implement IBM Maximo Application Suite is a significant step in advancing our asset management capabilities and delivering a high-quality rail service to our passengers."

One of the fastest-growing cities in Australasia, Auckland has seen sharp growth in demand for public transport. To keep pace with this demand, AOR is committed to embracing digital solutions and expertise that help drive operational excellence and ensure sustainable and resilient assets.

Colin Ellam, vice president, Cohesive, said: "It is a privilege to work with Auckland One Rail and help the organization fully embrace new digital approaches and solutions that are driving higher performance in critical transport infrastructure."

Asset-intensive organizations around the globe are selecting Cohesive to help them move to MAS following IBM's removal of support for Maximo 7.6.1 in September 2025.

About Cohesive

Cohesive, part of Bentley Systems, is a leading global solutions provider and systems integrator specializing in IBM Maximo and Planon. We empower asset-intensive organizations to maximize return on investment by increasing operational efficiency, extending asset life, and reducing risk. Our expertise also helps streamline real estate and facility management, enhancing smart building integration and operational performance.

With over 25 years of experience and more than 700 successful implementations, Cohesive delivers a comprehensive portfolio of services including consulting, implementation, hosting, and support. Our global team, spanning 22 locations, is backed by a deep bench of industry specialists in energy production and distribution, facilities management, transportation, mining, and manufacturing. Learn more at www.cohesivesolutions.com

