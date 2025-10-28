The Voice of the Martyrs Releases Daniel and Aline: Democratic Republic of the Congo, a Short Film for 2025 International Day of Prayer for Persecuted Christians

BARTLESVILLE, OK / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / The Voice of the Martyrs (VOM) has released a new short feature film telling the powerful story of Daniel and Aline, two courageous Congolese Christians bringing hope and healing to fellow believers traumatized by kidnapping, violence and loss in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Daniel and Aline: Democratic Republic of the Congo invites viewers to stand in fellowship and prayer with persecuted brothers and sisters in the DRC as part of the International Day of Prayer for Persecuted Christians (IDOP), a global prayer movement on Sunday, Nov. 2.

"The first thing persecuted Christians ask us to do is to pray for them," said Todd Nettleton, VOM's vice president of message and author of When Faith Is Forbidden: 40 Days on the Frontlines With Persecuted Christians.

"The International Day of Prayer for Persecuted Christians is one way that we can answer their request," said Nettleton.

This compelling short film highlights how, despite ongoing violence from armed groups and devastating trauma, faithful believers like Daniel and Aline continue to share Christ's love and minister to others who have lost loved ones, homes and communities.

According to VOM's 2025 Global Prayer Guide , despite being a majority-Christian nation, believers in DRC face intense persecution, particularly in the volatile eastern regions where Islamic extremist groups such as the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) target followers of Christ. These groups raid villages, destroy churches, abduct Christians and demand they renounce their faith. Once-thriving congregations have been decimated and some denominations have lost the majority of their churches in affected areas. Access to God's Word is also limited in rural communities, where there is a growing need for Bibles.

VOM supports believers who have endured this ongoing violence and displacement by providing help to the families of martyred believers and by assisting nearly 4,000 Christians who have fled their homes because of these extremist attacks.

Prayer remains the first and most urgent request from these suffering brothers and sisters for protection, emotional healing and courage to continue sharing the Gospel despite danger.

VOM offers a variety of free IDOP resources to help individuals, families, small groups and churches around the world engage in meaningful prayer for persecuted Christians in DRC and beyond, including:

Download or DVD copy of Daniel and Aline: Democratic Republic of the Congo

Practical guide with tips and ideas for hosting an IDOP prayer event

Promotional videos for small groups or church services

Church bulletin inserts

Guided prayer slides

Questions for reflection and discussion

Conversation Guide: Talking with Children about Persecuted Christians

Sermon-builder tools for pastors and teachers

On IDOP Sunday, VOM will also host a special 24 Hours of Prayer event across social media platforms, sharing new prayer requests from persecuted Christians each hour to unite believers worldwide in prayer.

"Scripture instructs us to 'remember those who are suffering for Christ' (Hebrews 13:3)," said Nettleton. "I hope every single church will honor and pray for persecuted Christians on November 2 or at some point during the month of November."

For more information and to download free IDOP resources for your family, church, Sunday School class or small group, visit VOM.org /IDOP .

About The Voice of the Martyrs

Founded in 1967 by Richard and Sabina Wurmbrand, The Voice of the Martyrs is a nonprofit, interdenominational missions organization serving persecuted Christians in the world's most difficult and dangerous places to follow Christ. For more information, visit VOM.org

