Dimov Tax Expands Pacific Northwest Footprint with Acquisition of Day & Associates, Clarity Tax Group, and Maris & Associates

This acquisition is part of Dimov Tax's ongoing strategy to expand its local and regional presence while delivering the highest standard of accounting, tax, and advisory services across the Pacific Northwest and beyond.

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / Dimov Tax, a leading accounting and tax advisory firm, is proud to announce the successful acquisition of three prominent practices serving clients across Washington state and the greater Portland, Oregon area. The acquisition was completed on September 19, 2025, and marks a key milestone in Dimov Tax's client-focused strategy for the Pacific Northwest.

The newly affiliated firms include:

Day & Associates (Helium Day), Vancouver, WA / Portland, OR

Website: http://heliumdaytax.com

Phone: 360-838-0040

Clarity Tax Group, Bellingham, WA

Website: https://www.claritytaxgroup.com

Phone: 360-671-7891

Maris & Associates, Everett, WA (Seattle Area)

Website: http://mariscpa.com

Phone: 425-338-0414

Each of these firms brings a deep commitment to client service, local expertise, and established teams with a reputation for excellence. Under the new structure, all three will continue to operate with full autonomy, retaining their valued staff and trusted business practices. Clients will see no changes to pricing, leadership, or service quality, while benefiting from Dimov Tax's robust resources and expanded offerings in personal and business taxation, advisory, audit and attestation, payroll, and bookkeeping.

"We are not a private equity firm seeking to impose disruptive change. Our aim is to provide long-term stability, expanded capacity, and a broader range of services, all while preserving the client-focused spirit that made these firms outstanding in their markets," said Tsagan Noosan, EA, internal controller at Dimov Tax. "Clients can expect uninterrupted service, greater resources, and expanded flexibility for both in-person and remote collaboration."

Both current and prospective clients can reach their local teams directly for appointments, document handling, or questions using the contact information above, or connect with Dimov Tax's national network:

Dimov Tax

Website: https://dimovtax.com

Phone: 833-829-1120

This acquisition is part of Dimov Tax's ongoing strategy to expand its local and regional presence while delivering the highest standard of accounting, tax, and advisory services across the Pacific Northwest and beyond.

For media inquiries or additional information, please contact:

Tsagan Noosan, EA, Internal Controller

Dimov Tax

Email and media contact info available at https://dimovtax.com

SOURCE: Dimov Tax

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/dimov-tax-expands-pacific-northwest-footprint-with-acquisition-of-da-1092874