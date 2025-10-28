Mexico City, Mexico--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2025) - At Klar, we've always believed that the future of financial services should be simple, transparent, and built around real people. But as our platform continues to scale, helping millions across Mexico and LATAM manage their money, the question became: how do we maintain that human touch at scale?

Eighteen months ago, we began exploring that answer through AI.

By integrating OpenAI's APIs into our customer support operations, we unlocked a new layer of responsiveness and efficiency. What started as a technical experiment quickly reshaped how we interact with our users. Today, Klar handles over 300,000 customer conversations per month, resolving more than 50% of Tier-1 inquiries with no human intervention. That alone has led to a 65% drop in initial response times and a 62% decrease in total resolution times, all while boosting our customer satisfaction to 98%.

But our story doesn't stop with chat. Now, we're bringing that same intelligence to voice.



Using OpenAI's Realtime API and Twilio's Media Streams, Klar has launched a scalable AI voice platform, one that can handle dozens of simultaneous calls per second, with warmth, clarity, and personalized support. These agents don't just follow scripts; they retrieve relevant information from Klar's internal knowledge base using retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), speak in a custom-trained voice model to foster empathy, and hand off complex inquiries to human agents seamlessly. With over 50,000 monthly calls already managed, we're resolving 55% of basic inquiries and holding an 88% CSAT.

"Klar is showing what's possible when AI meets real customer needs. By pairing OpenAI's real-time capabilities with Klar, they've built support that's fast, personal, and human at scale." - James Dyett, Head of Strategic Accounts at OpenAI.

But one of the most powerful applications has come in an unexpected place: debt resolution. Klar is replacing rigid, one-size-fits-all approaches with conversations that are personal, respectful, and centered on helping people move forward. Klar is making it easier for people to get back on track financially with flexible payment plans and clear, personalized ways to pay down what they owe.

Our resolutions system is powered by a knowledge graph rather than generic agents, enabling task-specific reasoning and dynamic segmentation. The system automatically routes incoming calls, schedules outbound ones based on user behavior, and even runs A/B tests on different negotiation approaches. Today, it handles over 200,000 effective calls per month and has improved our collections efficiency by more than 10%, both in Collector Effectiveness and Net Recovery.

Part of the cost savings from this automation has been reinvested into Centers of Excellence, where highly skilled agents resolve our users' most delicate financial matters, not only with greater empathy, but in a fraction of the time it previously took. Because while tech gives us scale, it's people who deliver impact where it counts most.

And this is just the start.

As we look to the future, Klar sees AI not as a replacement for people, but as a tool to unlock real inclusion. Nearly 90% of Klar's users had never accessed an investment product before using our platform. We believe AI can help change that, not just through faster service, but by guiding users toward smarter financial decisions, accessible credit, and real returns.

As Rodrigo Sestari, Klar's Engineering Director, puts it:



"We're not building AI to replace people. We're building AI to give people more power, to get help faster, to negotiate with confidence, and to access the financial education they've always deserved."

At Klar, we're proving that financial technology can be fast and personal, automated and empathetic, and most importantly, designed for real life.





