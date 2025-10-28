Fort Worth, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2025) - Hiley Hyundai of Fort Worth has officially announced the arrival of the 2026 Hyundai model lineup to its Fort Worth showroom. This launch expands the Hyundai dealership's inventory and reinforces its commitment to providing customers in Fort Worth, North Richland Hills, Weatherford, Arlington, and Watauga with access to the latest Hyundai vehicles.

The addition of the 2026 models reflects ongoing developments in the automotive sector and the car dealership's ability to align inventory with evolving consumer demand. The Fort Worth area continues to show interest in a wide range of vehicles, including SUVs, sedans, electric models, and crossover pickups. The expanded lineup at Hiley Hyundai of Fort Worth includes newly released versions of the Hyundai Venue, Kona, Tucson, Santa Fe, and Palisade, as well as updated sedans like the Elantra and Sonata. Also arriving are Hyundai's latest electric models, the IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6, and the 2026 Santa Cruz crossover truck.

The early availability of 2026 vehicles also reflects Hiley Hyundai of Fort Worth's coordinated efforts with Hyundai Motor America's distribution network. By receiving and preparing new inventory ahead of the broader market release, the dealership is positioned to offer customers immediate access to Hyundai's newest designs, technology, and performance updates. This preparation also included internal training to ensure that dealership staff are fully informed on model-specific features and specifications for the 2026 lineup.

The 2026 models are equipped with updated design elements, enhanced safety features, and improved in-vehicle technologies that align with Hyundai's long-term innovation strategy. As customer interest grows in both traditional and electric vehicles, Hiley Hyundai of Fort Worth is taking steps to ensure that drivers have the opportunity to explore these new options in person through test drives and showroom visits.

This inventory expansion marks a strategic milestone in the dealership's broader growth plans. With increased product availability and access to the newest models, Hiley Hyundai of Fort Worth is positioned to continue serving as a key location for drivers seeking reliable vehicles and up-to-date automotive solutions.

About Hiley Hyundai of Fort Worth

Hiley Hyundai of Fort Worth is a Hyundai dealership located in Fort Worth, Texas. The dealership provides access to a wide selection of new and pre-owned Hyundai vehicles and maintains a focus on customer service, product availability, and timely vehicle introductions. Hiley Hyundai of Fort Worth serves drivers throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth region, including North Richland Hills, Weatherford, Arlington, and Watauga.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/272319

SOURCE: GetFeatured