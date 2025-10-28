Tucson, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2025) - Tucson Breast Health Specialists, led by board-certified breast surgical oncologist Dr. Michele Ley, is proud to celebrate its first anniversary this October.

Tucson Breast Health Specialists, led by board-certified breast surgical oncologist Dr. Michele Ley, is proud to celebrate its first anniversary serving the Tucson community. Since opening its doors in 2024, the practice has become a trusted resource for comprehensive breast care, combining cutting-edge surgical expertise with genuine compassion and personalized attention.

As a breast cancer survivor herself with more than 19 years of experience, Dr. Ley brings not only unmatched clinical expertise but also a personal understanding of what her patients face. Her patient-centered approach and dedication to communication, education, and empathy have made Tucson Breast Health Specialists a leading destination for breast care in Southern Arizona.

"At Tucson Breast Health Specialists, our mission is to walk alongside patients through every stage of their journey, offering education, compassion, and the highest quality care," said Dr. Ley. "Our team empowers patients - especially younger women who may face more difficult decisions - to understand their options for survival and cosmetic outcomes, and we work closely with skilled plastic surgeons to help restore not just health, but wellness."

Over the past year, Tucson Breast Health Specialists has expanded its services, strengthened partnerships with local providers, and increased community outreach efforts to raise awareness about breast health and early detection. Dr. Ley provides a wide range of advanced treatment options for both younger and older patients, including nipple-sparing mastectomy and neoadjuvant therapy to shrink tumors, helping patients preserve their natural appearance whenever possible. By focusing on education and communication, she ensures that patients fully understand their treatment choices and can make empowered decisions about their care.

Tucson Breast Health Specialists is also dedicated to the long-term well-being of patients beyond surgery. Practice Manager Dawn Morrow, herself a breast cancer survivor, extends the healing process through medical tattooing services that restore confidence and self-image.

The team at Tucson Breast Health Specialists is guided by a philosophy rooted in compassion, empowerment, and dignity. Every patient is treated with individualized care, ensuring that their voices are heard and respected. By combining cutting-edge surgical options with supportive services, the practice offers a holistic approach that extends far beyond traditional oncology care.

As they celebrate their first anniversary, Tucson Breast Health Specialists expresses deep gratitude to their patients, staff, and the greater Tucson medical community for their continued trust and support. The practice remains committed to advancing breast care, expanding access to specialized services, and supporting women through every step of their journey, from diagnosis to long-term recovery.

About Tucson Breast Health Specialists: Tucson Breast Health Specialists is Southern Arizona's premier practice dedicated exclusively to breast health. Founded and led by Dr. Michele Ley, MD, FACS, the practice specializes in breast cancer surgery, including nipple-sparing mastectomy and oncoplastic surgery, while also offering supportive services such as medical tattooing to restore confidence and quality of life. With a strong focus on patient education, compassionate care, and long-term survivorship, Tucson Breast Health Specialists stands at the forefront of breast health innovation in Arizona.

To celebrate this milestone, Tucson Breast Health Specialists invites community members to learn more about their mission and services by visiting www.tucsonbreasthealth.com.

Email: info@tucsonbreasthealth.com

Media Contact





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10740/272324_figure1.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/272324

SOURCE: GetFeatured