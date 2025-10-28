Woodridge, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2025) - Boerman Moving & Storage, a fourth-generation, family-owned moving company based in suburban Chicago, announced today its expansion into Wisconsin through the acquisition of JL Moving, LLC. The new warehouse and office, located in Cudahy, Wisconsin, marks an exciting step in Boerman's continued growth and its long-standing mission to deliver reliable, family-driven service across the Midwest. After 46 years in business at the same location, the Florida moving company, owned by Brad Quesenberry, chose to become part of a van line with more than 130 years of experience moving families and companies.

Why Milwaukee?

Milwaukee was a natural choice for expansion. As a thriving logistics hub with easy access to major interstates and proximity to both Chicago and key Wisconsin communities, it offers the ideal location for Boerman to strengthen its service network.

"Our family has always had strong Wisconsin ties," said Mike Boerman of Boerman Moving & Storage. "Expanding to the Milwaukee area allows us to serve more customers efficiently while maintaining the personal service that's been our hallmark since 1926."

Benefits for the Boerman Team

The expansion creates new opportunities for the Boerman team to collaborate, share resources, and provide faster, more flexible service across a broader territory. The new facility increases warehouse capacity, strengthens long-distance and corporate relocation operations, and supports the company's growing national and international moving services as an agent for Bekins Van Lines.

Benefits for Clients in Both States

For Illinois and Wisconsin clients alike, the expansion means greater scheduling flexibility, shorter response times, and increased storage availability.

"Our goal is to ensure every customer-from Chicagoland to Milwaukee-receives the same trusted, family-oriented experience Boerman is known for," added Rachel Cwiak, CFO of Boerman Moving and Storage. "With this acquisition, we're better equipped to serve both regions with consistency, care, and efficiency."

Continuity for JL Moving Customers

Clients of JL Moving can expect a seamless transition. The company's existing team and operations will remain in place, now supported by Boerman's expanded resources, advanced equipment, and nearly 100 years of expertise. Customers will continue working with the same local crews they know and trust-just under a larger, family-backed umbrella.

"The JL team has earned tremendous trust in Milwaukee for their reliable, hardworking approach," said Dan Boerman of Boerman Moving & Storage. "We're excited to build on that reputation and deepen our commitment to the community."

Looking Ahead

Boerman's Wisconsin division will serve both residential and commercial clients throughout the greater Milwaukee region and beyond. The expansion strengthens existing relationships with major corporate relocation partners and large-scale clients in both markets, allowing Boerman to meet growing demand for high-quality moving, packing, and storage solutions across the Midwest.

About Boerman Moving & Storage

Founded in 1926, Boerman Moving & Storage is a fourth-generation, family-owned company providing local, long-distance, and international moving services, as well as packing, crating, and secure storage solutions. As an agent for Bekins Van Lines, Boerman combines the resources of a national carrier with the care and attention of a family business. The company's reputation for reliability, community involvement, and customer satisfaction has made it a trusted name in moving for nearly a century. Learn more at https://boerman.com/.

Media Contact: Jina Boerman, Boerman Moving & Storage | Phone: (630) 972-1000 | Email: jina@thebmarketinggroup.com

