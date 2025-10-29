London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2025) - Imagen Network (IMAGE) has integrated Gemini AI models into its decentralized platform to deliver adaptive, intelligent engagement for creators and communities. The new integration enhances how users interact, collaborate, and create across Web3 ecosystems, further aligning Imagen's mission to build personalized, scalable social environments.

Empowering decentralized connection through emotional intelligence and accessibility.

The use of Gemini's multimodal reasoning strengthens Imagen's AI infrastructure, enabling real-time content understanding, intelligent recommendations, and dynamic moderation tools. This allows communities to co-create efficiently, maintain authentic communication, and generate context-driven creative experiences that evolve with each interaction.

"The integration of Gemini models represents a meaningful leap toward scalable intelligence," said J. King Kasr, Chief Scientist at KaJ Labs. "Imagen Network is pioneering a new age of decentralized creativity-one where AI not only understands human expression but enhances its impact."

This milestone complements Imagen's previous expansions, including Grok and xAI collaborations, positioning the network as a hub for intelligent social design in the Web3 space.

About Imagen Network

Imagen Network (IMAGE) is a decentralized social platform designed to connect creators, developers, and communities through adaptive artificial intelligence. By merging blockchain transparency with intelligent systems, Imagen enables creators to personalize content, monetize engagement, and collaborate across ecosystems with ownership and autonomy.

