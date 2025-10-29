High-value recurring revenue : Initial subscription ARR exceeds US$300,000, strengthening near-term revenue visibility.

Enterprise-level validation : With a +$1.5 Trillion assets under management (AUM), financial services organization demonstrates edgeCore scale and credibility in regulated, mission-critical environments.

Path to expansion : Contract provides a clear upsell and cross-sell runway across an extensive wealth management network and business units.

Market momentum: Reinforces EdgeTI's traction in both B2B and B2G customer expansions.

Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2025) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5I) ("EdgeTI" or the "Company"), a leader in real-time digital operations and decision intelligence solutions, today announced a new subscription agreement with a leading U.S. financial services organization with AUM in excess of US$1.5 trillion.

The initial subscription carries annual recurring revenue (ARR) of more than US$300,000 and initiates a strategic paid roll-out and growing multi-phase deployment across the customer's national advisor and international operations network.

This contract is a strategic commercial milestone that demonstrates edgeCore's ability to deliver unified data ingestion, contextualization, and automated workflows across legacy and modern systems to drive faster, more accurate decision-making in regulated financial operations. The deployment is designed to elevate situational awareness, accelerate compliance workflows, and reduce manual operational friction, with an explicit roadmap to expand into additional business units, advisor endpoints, analytics modules, and premium services.

"This agreement validates what we've been proving in market: edgeCore delivers enterprise-grade decision intelligence where scale, security, and real-time operations matter most," said Jim Barrett, Chief Executive Officer of EdgeTI. "Beyond the immediate ARR, this engagement opens a high-leverage expansion pathway across a large advisor base and adjacent business lines, creating significant upside to ARR, customer lifetime value, and gross margin profile."

About edgeTI

Edge Total Intelligence Inc. ("edgeTI") helps enterprises, service providers, and governments achieve the impossible with real-time digital operations and decision intelligence solutions. Its edgeCore platform unites multiple software applications and data sources into immersive digital twins that give decision-makers clarity, speed, and agility across evolving situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations.

Website: https://edgeti.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/edgeti

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/edgetechnologies

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements or information for the purposes of applicable Canadian and US securities law. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, government funding and budget delays, and general business, economic and capital market conditions.

Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the competition and general economic, and market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

