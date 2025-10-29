A new white paper proposes a standardized framework to reduce development risk and improve success rates in early-stage renewable energy projects.From pv magazine USA More than 70% to 90% of early-stage renewable energy projects fail to reach construction, said a white paper from Paces, a platform for renewable energy project development and de-risking. Early-stage clean energy development is "inherently risky," the report noted. Developers must advance projects across multiple dimensions simultaneously, securing site control, interconnection feasibility, permitting, and environmental and design ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...