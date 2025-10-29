Pahal Solar says it will produce 2?GW of tunnel-oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cells and 2?GW of aluminum frames at its new facility in Gujarat, India, with full commissioning expected by late 2026.From pv magazine India Pahal Solar has started building a new manufacturing complex in Surat, Gujarat. The facility will house a 2 GW TOPCon solar cell unit and a 2 GW aluminum frame production line. The plant will integrate AI-based precision and analytics systems to improve efficiency, consistency, and product quality. Currently, Pahal Solar operates 2.4 GW of solar module production and ...

