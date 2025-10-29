We Care Solar has delivered portable solar kits to thousands of clinics, providing reliable lighting and power for maternal care in regions with unstable electricity.From pv magazine USA We Care Solar, a California-based nonprofit, has delivered off-grid suitcase-sized solar kits to more than 10,000 health clinics in sub-Saharan Africa. The kits are designed to provide lighting for health clinics that may have electricity reliability issues, helping support safer conditions for women giving birth in the clinics. "They're operating using kerosene lamps, they're operating with dim light, which ...

