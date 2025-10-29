J-Power announced an investment in US-based perovskite solar specialist Active Surfaces, along with plans to pilot product tests.Japanese utility Electric Power Development Company, known as J-Power, announced a collaboration with U.S.-based Active Surfaces, a developer of lightweight, flexible perovskite solar modules, to conduct pilot product tests in a variety of environments. It includes an investment by J-Power of an undisclosed amount in the 3-year-old spinoff of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). "Through this investment, J-Power will collaborate with Active Surfaces to conduct ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...