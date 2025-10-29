The Superyacht Life Foundation: The Honours 2025: Three extraordinary women redefining what yachting can do for the world

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tonight, under the stars at the newly inaugurated Pier Sixty-Six in Fort Lauderdale, three remarkable women were celebrated for steering the superyacht industry toward a greater purpose. The Honours 2025 - presented by The Superyacht Life Foundation in association with the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS) - marked an unforgettable evening that shone a light on individuals harnessing the power of yachting to drive progress and create positive change.

As the sun set over the marina, guests gathered for cocktails before witnessing "stories in the spotlight" as this year's Honourees were revealed: Angela Abshier, founder of Sail to Shelter (USA); Francisca Cortés Solari, founder of Fundación MERI (Chile); and Rosie O'Donnell, project lead for Yachts for Science (UK). Each was presented with The Bowspirit Award - a symbol of purpose and of an industry united in its potential to contribute to a better future.

Angela Abshier - Founder, Sail to Shelter (USA) A California-based visionary, Angela Abshier founded Sail to Shelter in 2020 after realising that the enormous, high-performance sails retired from superyachts were often destined for landfill. Her non-profit gives these durable materials a second life as shelters and shade solutions for communities in need around the world - with the first donation coming from M5, the largest single-masted sailing yacht on the planet.

"The sails that once harnessed the power of the wind are now providing protection from it," said Abshier. "It's proof that even the materials of this industry have the potential to serve a higher purpose. I'm deeply honoured that Sail to Shelter has found a home within the heart of the yachting community."

Francisca Cortés Solari - Founder, Fundación MERI (Chile) Philanthropist and entrepreneur Francisca Cortés Solari is on a mission to merge science, education, and empathy in the service of ocean conservation in Chile and beyond. As Executive President of Philanthropy Cortés Solari and a Patron of Nature with the IUCN, she has built one of Latin America's most comprehensive philanthropic ecosystems, advancing climate action, biodiversity conservation, and education for sustainability. Inspired by her experiences aboard her Chilean-built yacht Cachalote -conceived as a floating laboratory- she founded Fundación MERI in 2012 to protect fragile marine ecosystems through pioneering research and community engagement. She is building a living legacy to ensure future generations inherit a thriving planet.

"The sea connects us all," said Cortés Solari. "Through Fundación MERI, we've seen how science, when combined with education and respect for nature, can inspire entire communities to become guardians of the ocean. This recognition honors not just one project, but a collective effort -from the Global South- to protect life on Earth."

Rosie O'Donnell - Project Lead, Yachts for Science (UK) As project lead for Yachts for Science, British sailor and rigger Rosie O'Donnell has transformed the way private vessels contribute to global discovery. By connecting superyachts with scientists seeking research platforms, she has turned luxury into logistics for good - enabling expeditions that have uncovered new species, expanded marine sanctuaries, and advanced our understanding of ocean health.

"It's about unlocking potential," said O'Donnell. "Every yacht has the ability to become a vessel of discovery - and when owners, crew and scientists come together, what we can achieve is extraordinary. The ocean still holds so many secrets, and I'm proud to be part of a movement helping to reveal them."

Dilan Sarac, Executive Director of The Superyacht Life Foundation, said:

"Tonight we celebrated not only three extraordinary women but also the boundless capacity of this industry to do good. Angela, Francisca, and Rosie are proof that passion and purpose can coexist beautifully. Their stories remind us all why The Honours exists - to show that yachting can make an impact far beyond the water."

Andrew Doole, President of US Boat Shows at Informa, added:

"The Honours gives a global stage to individuals whose work transforms perceptions and delivers tangible change. Hosting this event at Pier Sixty-Six, during the world's largest in-water boat show, reinforces our shared belief that innovation and humanity are at the heart of this community."

As guests continued the celebration into the night, one thing was clear: the spirit of The Honours 2025 lies not in competition, but in connection - a reflection of an industry increasingly defined by its ability to lead with heart.

The 2025 edition was sponsored by Delta Marine, Feadship, Global Marine Travel, Lürssen, AB Yachts Maiora, Preciosa and Robert Allen Law.

About The Superyacht Life Foundation

The Superyacht Life Foundation is a non-profit, commercially agnostic industry body that champions the positive people, places and projects surrounding the superyachting good life. The Foundation, together with its 25 partners from different sectors within the industry, uses its unbiased status to educate, inform and engage - opening up the world of superyachts to new audiences and securing the long-term health of our superyacht industry.

About Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS) taking place between October 29-November 2, is recognized as the largest in-water boat show in the world. Owned by the Marine Industries Association of South Florida (MIASF) and produced by Informa Markets, the show spans nearly 90 acres across three million square feet of exhibit space that is connected by an intricate network of water and ground transportation services.

