Black Box Network Services India Private Limited: Black Box Appoints Suman Roy to Lead European Growth and Strengthen Customer Engagement

LONDON and DALLAS, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Box, a global digital infrastructure solutions provider, today announced the appointment of Suman Roy as Senior Vice President for Europe. This appointment underscores the company's strong commitment to accelerate its growth in Europe by enabling enterprises and hyperscalers to build resilient, next-generation digital infrastructure.

Europe is among Black Box's fastest-growing regions and a critical pillar of the company's global growth strategy. Driven by rising demand for AI, cloud adoption, digital connectivity, and hyperscale data centres, the company is expanding its presence to support customers across financial services, technology, transportation, manufacturing, healthcare, and the public sector. Suman will spearhead the European business with a focus on scaling go-to-market strategies, deepening strategic partnerships, and driving customer engagement to deliver sustainable growth.

"Europe is at the centre of a global technology shift, and Black Box is uniquely positioned to play a defining role in this transformation," said Sanjeev Verma, President and CEO, Black Box. "With our expanding portfolio, proven expertise, and growing footprint across Europe, we are building the foundation to deliver future-ready infrastructure at scale. Suman's leadership and global experience will be pivotal in accelerating our momentum and helping us capture the next wave of growth in the region."

Suman brings over 27 years of global leadership experience across HCL Technologies, IBM, Wipro, and NIIT. At HCL, he led regional expansion in France, Italy, and Iberia, while also building the company's presence across Africa, the Middle East, and Turkey. His track record of driving growth in diverse markets positions him strongly to lead Black Box's next phase of expansion in Europe.

"Enterprises across Europe are rapidly reimagining their digital strategies, and demand for secure, agile infrastructure has never been higher," said Suman Roy. "Black Box, with its global expertise and expanding portfolio, is uniquely placed to serve this need. I look forward to partnering with our customers to help them unlock value and establishing Black Box as the trusted partner of choice for digital infrastructure across Europe."

About Black Box

Black Box (BSE: 500463) (NSE: BBOX) is a global leader in digital infrastructure solutions, delivering network and system integration, managed services and technology products to Fortune 100 and top global enterprises. With a presence across the United States, Europe, India, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America, Black Box serves businesses across financial services, technology, healthcare, retail, public services and manufacturing.

Supported by a global team of around 3,600 professionals and strategic partnerships with leading technology providers, Black Box delivers end-to-end solutions in network integration, digital connectivity infrastructure, data center buildouts, modern workplace solutions and cybersecurity. Its technology products portfolio enhances business operations with cutting-edge solutions in AV, IoT, KVM, networking, infrastructure and cables.

