If India meets its 500 GW non-fossil capacity goal, its coal power generation could reach peak levels by 2030, according to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).From pv magazine India If China maintains its current pace of clean energy growth and India and Indonesia achieve their stated clean energy targets, power-sector emissions across the three largest coal-growth markets could begin to decline by 2030, according to a new analysis by CREA. The CREA report said that peaking coal generation in China, India, and Indonesia would mark a major step forward in global efforts to cut ...

