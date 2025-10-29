Leadership evolution positions the global payments solutions provider for next stage of global expansion

Clear Junction, a global provider of cross-border payments and banking services infrastructure for regulated financial institutions, has appointed Teresa Cameron as Group Chief Executive Officer. The move reflects the company's rapid growth and marks a natural evolution in its leadership and governance.

Former CEO and Founder, Dima Kats, will focus on his Group Executive Chair role as the company formalises its first full Board. With this new Group structure in place, Dima will now concentrate on shaping long-term strategy at Board level, while day-to-day leadership of the business will be led by Teresa and the senior management team, including Nina Papazyan, Chief Product and Banking Relationships Officer, and Denis Kalyapin, Chief Growth Officer, who took these roles earlier this year.

With more than four years at Clear Junction and a successful tenure as Group CFO, Teresa is well positioned to guide the company's continued international growth.

Dima Kats, Founder and Group Executive Chair of Clear Junction, commented: "Teresa has already played a pivotal role in Clear Junction's exceptional growth over the past four years. Her knowledge of the business and proven leadership stood out when we started planning the transition process last year, and these qualities make her the ideal person to step into this role.

"This appointment doesn't signal a change in direction our strategy and culture remain the same but it does make us stronger. By formalising the way we already work together, we can operate with greater focus and effectiveness, while continuing to scale globally as a trusted partner for regulated financial institutions."

Before joining Clear Junction, Teresa built her career across financial services and technology, holding senior finance roles in trading, brokerage, and foreign exchange firms, before moving into leadership positions at not-for-profit media company, PRS for Music, and student affinity network, UNiDAYS. This breadth of experience gave her both operational and strategic expertise, which she has since applied to driving Clear Junction's international expansion.

Teresa Cameron, Group CEO of Clear Junction, said: "Stepping into this role is a privilege and an exciting challenge. Clear Junction has achieved a huge amount in a short time, and now our task is to take the business to the next level deepening the trust of our clients, strengthening our global footprint, and creating more opportunities for our people. Having worked alongside Dima and the team, I know we have the right mix of talent and ambition to deliver on that vision."

Since launching in 2016, Clear Junction has grown into a Group structure with licensed subsidiaries across the UK, Europe, and North America, supported by a team of more than 150 professionals. In February, it was named one of Europe's fastest growing companies in the FT 1000 for the second year running.

Teresa has handed over her CFO responsibilities to the Group's newly appointed CFO, Dr Camelia Ion-Byrne, who joined the company in June.

Camelia is an accomplished finance executive with extensive experience in the financial services and payments industry. She has held senior roles at Boku Inc. (LON:BOKU), Paysafe Group, and Optimal Payments, leading integration, consolidation, and reporting for multiple acquired entities, while supporting M&A and regulatory compliance.

About Clear Junction

Clear Junction is a global payments solutions provider established in 2016. The company enables regulated financial institutions to open payment accounts, issue virtual IBANs, access payment networks, and use FX services, digital asset infrastructure, and e-wallets quickly, securely, and in compliance with regulatory requirements. The Clear Junction Group includes several regulated entities across the UK and Canada, offering payment and crypto-asset services. These include:

Clear Junction Limited An EMI authorised and regulated by the UK FCA

Clear Junction Digital Limited FCA-registered crypto-asset business

Clear Junction Canada Limited An MSB registered with FINTRAC

Clear Junction continues to build enterprise-grade infrastructure for regulated FIs globally that bridges the gap between traditional finance and digital assets.

