Regulatory News:

Press Release Paris, 29 October 2025

Not for distribution directly or indirectly in Canada or Japan. The distribution of this document in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons who come into possession of this document are required to inquire about, and comply with, potential local restrictions. This document does not constitute an offer, or an invitation to apply for, or an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities either in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under U.S. Securities Act of 1933), unless they are registered or exempt from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Pernod Ricard does not intend to register the offer detailed in the press release, in whole or in part, in the United States, and nor does it intend to carry out any public offer in the United States.

Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI), the long-term senior debt of which is rated Baa1 (stable outlook) by Moody's and BBB+ (stable outlook) by Standard Poor's, has today set the terms of a new Euro-denominated bond issue for an aggregate amount of €1 billion across a dual tranche of long 7-Year and long 11-Year.

The favourable market conditions and the positive reception from investors to the issuance allowed Pernod Ricard to price the issuance at a coupon of 3.25% on the long 7-Year tranche and 3.75% on the long 11-Year tranche.

Amount (EUR) Maturity Settlement Coupon Yield Re-offer spread 500,000,000 4 February 2033 4 November 2025 3.25% 3.315% 85bps 500,000,000 4 February 2037 4 November 2025 3.75% 3.804% 113bps

In addition, Pernod Ricard issued a two-year private placement for an aggregate amount of €200m.

The average coupon of the overall €1,2bn bond issuance is 3.30% with an average maturity of 8 years.

The net proceeds of the bond issuance will be used for general corporate purposes of Pernod Ricard.

Placement was made across qualified investors.

An application will be made for the bonds to be admitted to trading on Euronext Paris.

The bonds are expected to be rated Baa1 by Moody's and BBB+ by Standard Poor's.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is a worldwide leader in the spirits and wine industry, blending traditional craftsmanship, state-of-the-art brand-building, and global distribution technologies. Our prestigious portfolio of premium to luxury brands includes Absolut vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur and Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes. Our mission is to ensure the long-term development of our brands with full respect for people and the environment, while empowering our employees around the world to be ambassadors of our purposeful, inclusive and responsible culture of authentic conviviality. Pernod Ricard's consolidated sales amounted to €10,959 million in fiscal year FY25.

Pernod Ricard is part of the CAC 40 index.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251029970359/en/

Contacts:

Florence Tresarrieu Global SVP Investor Relations and Treasury +33 (0) 1 70 93 17 03

Edward Mayle Investor Relations Director +33 (0) 6 76 85 00 45

Ines Lo Franco Investor Relations Manager +33 (0) 6 49 10 33 54

Emmanuel Vouin Head of External Engagement +33 (0) 1 70 93 16 34