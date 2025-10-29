Under the supervision of the Ministry of Energy, Saudi Electricity Company and EDF power solutions win a 600 MW solar PV power project in Samtah and sign the Power Purchase Agreement with the Principal Buyer

Consortium formed by Saudi Electricity company and EDF power solutions signs 25-year Power Purchase Agreement for the Samtah solar project in the frame of the Round 6 launched by the Saudi Power Procurement company (SPPC)

Consortium will develop, finance and operate the Samtah solar PV project with a capacity of 600 megawatts (MW)

Project is expected to power 100 thousand households per year and avoid over 1.1 million tons of CO2 annually

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the supervision of the Ministry of Energy, the Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) and EDF power solutions' consortium signed a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC) for the development of the Samtah Solar PV Power Project, marking a new milestone in Saudi Arabia's renewable energy journey under Round 6 of the National Renewable Energy Program.

The signing ceremony took place in Riyadh in the presence of His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman binAbdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of Energy and Bernard Fontana, Chairman and CEO of the EDF Group. The agreement was signed by Eng. Khalid bin Salem AlGhamdi, CEO of the Saudi Electricity Company; Mazin Al-Bahkali, CEO of the Saudi Power Procurement Company; and Omar Al-Daweesh, CEO KSA, EDF Group and EDF power solutions.

Located in the Jazan Province, approximately 35 kilometers southwest of Jazan city and 15 kilometers north of Samtah, the project will be developed, financed, built, owned, and operated by a consortium formed by SEC and EDF power solutions. Once operational in the first quarter of 2028, the 600 MW Samtah Solar Power Project will supply clean electricity to more than 100,000 homes each year and is expected to avoid over 1.1 million tons of carbon-dioxide emissions annually. The project represents a strategic milestone in the Kingdom's renewable energy transition, supporting the national target of producing around 50 percent of electricity from renewable sources by 2030. It underscores the leadership of the Ministry of Energy and SEC's role as a national enabler of the energy transition, as well as EDF power solutions as international clean energy developer -driving sustainability, localization, and innovation across the power sector.

As part of the consortium's commitment to local value creation, a significant portion of the project's materials, equipment, and services will be sourced from Saudi companies during the construction phase, stimulating local industries, creating job opportunities, and building national capabilities.

Eng. Khalid bin Salem AlGhamdi, CEO of Saudi Electricity Company, said: "The award of the Samtah Solar Power Project marks a defining milestone for Saudi Electricity Company as we embark on our first large-scale solar photovoltaic venture. Guided by the vision and leadership of His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Minister of Energy, this achievement reflects our strategic commitment to expanding renewable generation, accelerating decarbonization, and contributing to the Kingdom's energy transformation goals under Vision 2030.

Expanding into renewable opportunities reinforces our ambition to build a balanced and future-ready energy portfolio that delivers sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value. It also underscores SEC's pivotal role at the heart of the Kingdom's power sector transformation advancing renewable energy while maintaining reliable, high-quality service across the Kingdom."

Omar Al-Daweesh, CEO KSA, EDF Group & EDF Power Solutions, added: "The award of the Samtah Solar Project marks another significant milestone in EDF's longstanding partnership with the Ministry of Energy and the Saudi Power Procurement Company. Leveraging EDF's extensive technical expertise and deep local knowledge, this project underscores our commitment to advancing Saudi Arabia's clean energy ambitions while maintaining high environmental and social standards. With this achievement, EDF's renewable energy capacity in the Kingdom now reaches 4,100 MW-further strengthening our contribution to local value creation, sustainable development, and the realization of Saudi's Vision 2030 plan for a cleaner, more prosperous future for all."

The signing of this agreement reaffirms the Kingdom's leadership in sustainable energy development and its determination to build a diversified, low-carbon, and high-efficiency energy future.

Key figures of the projects:

Samtah Solar PV plant

600 MW Solar PV Plant

Located in the Jazan Province

1,115,000 tons of CO2 avoided

100,000 homes powered with clean electricity per year

About Saudi Electricity Company (SEC)

The Saudi Electricity Company is the Kingdom's leading provider of electrical power and a key enabler of the national energy transformation. Through pioneering projects in renewable energy, digital innovation, and grid modernization, SEC supports Vision 2030's objectives to build a sustainable, efficient, and reliable energy sector that powers the Kingdom's economic and environmental goals.

About EDF power solutions

Bringing together the businesses of EDF Renewables and EDF Group International Division, EDF power solutions is an international energy player which develops, builds and operates renewable and low-carbon energy production facilities as well as flexible power and electricity transmission solutions.

As a major player in the energy transition worldwide, EDF power solutions deploys, within EDF, competitive, responsible and value-creating projects. In 25 countries, our teams show their commitment to local stakeholders every day, adding their expertise and capacity for innovation to the fight against climate change.

EDF power solutions operates 31GW of gross installed power capacity worldwide. Leveraging on its technological and commercial skills as well as local knowledge, EDF power solutions develops innovative offers, to support the move towards decarbonisation and develop more efficient electrical systems.

EDF power solutions offer a large range of technologies to produce low carbon electricity (wind power, solar, hydraulics, biomass), increase power system flexibility (battery storage, PSP, low carbon thermal hybrid solution etc.) and to reduce our customers' carbon footprint (electrical mobility, hydrogen, offgrid)

About Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC)

The Saudi Power Procurement Company is the principal offtaker for electricity projects in the Kingdom and a key player in implementing the National Renewable Energy Program under the supervision of the Ministry of Energy. SPPC works to ensure a balanced and sustainable energy mix that supports the Kingdom's long-term economic and environmental objectives.

