FUJIFILM Biotechnologies, a world-leading contract development and manufacturing organization for biologics, vaccines, and advanced therapies, is proud to celebrate that its president and CEO Lars Petersen has been named "CEO of the Year" at the CPHI Pharma Awards 2025 in Frankfurt, Germany. The annual global CPHI event brings together 62,000 professionals from the entire pharmaceutical supply chain.

CPHI's "CEO of the Year" award recognizes outstanding leadership within the pharma industry. The jury is comprised of independent, senior industry experts from around the world, and evaluation criteria is based on examples of exceptional leadership.

Petersen was awarded "CEO of the Year" for his transformational leadership within the CDMO industry. Since taking the helm as CEO of FUJIFILM Biotechnologies two years ago, Petersen has advocated for trust-based partnerships with employees, customers and industry, and pioneered a "people first" culture within the organization. Additionally, under Petersen's leadership, FUJIFILM Biotechnologies is rapidly scaling with the recent opening of its US commercial-scale manufacturing hub, and additional expansions coming online across its global network in 2026 which will fulfill Petersen's vision of creating the industry's largest interconnected modular network of biomanufacturing facilities.

"I am truly honored for this recognition and want to thank the CPHI and Informa Markets teams, as well as the panel of judges. This recognition belongs to FUJIFILM Biotechnologies' incredible team of 5,000 professionals across the globe. Each of you embodies Fujifilm's purpose of 'Giving our world more smiles' by making medicines possible," said Petersen. "Together we are evolving the CDMO industry to help our partners to create a healthier world."

About FUJIFILM Biotechnologies

FUJIFILM Biotechnologies, a subsidiary of FUJIFILM Corporation, is a world-leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for biologics, vaccines and advanced therapies. With over 30 years of experience, the Company specializes in developing and manufacturing biopharmaceuticals using microbial, mammalian, and host/virus systems. With over 5,000 employees, FUJIFILM Biotechnologies operates a fully integrated, kojoX global network with major facilities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Denmark. The Company's kojoX manufacturing network ensures supply chain agility for its customers through modular facilities and standardized processes for seamless scaling and technology transfers. FUJIFILM Biotechnologies offers comprehensive services, ranging from proprietary cell line development, to process and analytical development, and through to clinical and commercial manufacturing. For more information, go to: fujifilmbiotechnologies.fujifilm.com

About FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

FUJIFILM Corporation is a subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation. FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver innovative products and services across the globe through the four key business segments of healthcare, electronics, business innovation, and imaging with over 70,000 employees. Guided and united by our Group Purpose of "giving our world more smiles," we address social challenges and create a positive impact on society through our products, services, and business operations. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com. For further details about our commitment to sustainability and Fujifilm's Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate, and grow. As part of Informa PLC, it delivers more than 450 B2B events annually across key sectors including healthcare, life sciences, construction, and fashion. The company's mission is to foster global communities, enabling meaningful connections and commercial success.

About CPHI and The Pharma Awards

CPHI Frankfurt brings together the entire pharmaceutical supply chain at Europe's most significant industry event. As the flagship event in CPHI's portfolio, Frankfurt delivers unparalleled access to pharmaceutical innovation, with attendees gaining competitive advantage through face-to-face connections with thousands of suppliers and manufacturers. CPHI Frankfurt serves as pharma's premier platform for deal-making, partnership building, and advancing patient outcomes through industry collaboration.

The CPHI Pharma Awards celebrate the forefront of innovation, excellence, and collaboration in the pharmaceutical industry. These prestigious awards honor the pioneers and trailblazers driving advancements in drug development, revolutionizing manufacturing processes, championing sustainability, and shaping the future of pharma on a global scale. This year's entries have set a remarkable standard, each embodying the profound theme of 'transformation' a testament to the industry's relentless pursuit of progress. It is this unique narrative that shapes the essence of this year's CPHI Awards: Powering Transformation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251029747034/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Christine Jackman

FUJIFILM Biotechnologies

christine.jackman@fujifilm.com

+1 914-261-4959

Megan Augustine

FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation

megan.augustine.contractor@fujifilm.com