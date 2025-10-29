The all-black module features a newly developed matte glass surface that minimizes distracting light reflections. According to the Swiss manufacturer, this makes the product particularly well suited for environments such as airports and residential areas.From pv magazine Germany Switzerland-based solar module manufacturer Megasol has presented a new 450 W, all-black module featuring a proprietary microstructured glass surface with a matte finish designed to drastically reduce mirror-like reflections. The manufacturer said the surface also provides a uniform, architecturally appealing appearance ...

