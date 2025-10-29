Suominen Corporation: Francois Guetat joins Suominen as COO

Suominen Corporation stock exchange release on October 29, 2025, at 9:35 a.m. EET

Suominen has appointed Francois Guetat, M.Eng., as Chief Operating Officer, and member of Suominen Leadership Team effective November 3, 2025.



Francois Guetat brings over two decades of global experience in operations, supply chain, and manufacturing excellence. Most recently, he served as SVP of Integrated Supply Chain at Kalmar, where he led business across sourcing, manufacturing, logistics and strategy. His leadership has been shaped by 22 years at Volvo, where he held key roles in Sweden, USA, and Poland.



"I'm pleased to welcome Francois to our team. He has consistently driven results through transformational programs, systematic continuous improvement deployment, strong commitment to total quality, safety and sustainability, and great people leadership skills", says Charles Héaulmé, President and CEO of Suominen.



Suominen's Chief Operating Officer Darryl Fournier has decided to leave the company to pursue other professional endeavors. He will continue with Suominen until end of January 2026, focusing on strategic projects.



"I want to thank Darryl for his dedication and commitment to Suominen and wish him all the best going forward", says Charles Héaulmé.

Francois Guetat's CV and picture are attached to this release.





SUOMINEN CORPORATION

Charles Héaulmé, President & CEO



For more information, please contact:

Charles Héaulmé, President & CEO, tel. + 358 10 214 3268





Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens are present in people's daily life worldwide. Suominen's net sales in 2024 were EUR 462.3 million, and we have over 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Main media

www.suominen.fi

Francois Guetat photo

Francois Guetat photo