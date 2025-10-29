Chery International: Toward a Sustainable Development Community: Chery Group Leads the Future of Mobility Through Global ESG Action

WUHU, China, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global automotive industry undergoes a century-defining transformation, a new era of openness and collaboration is emerging. Once a niche investment concept, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles have become a key framework shaping industries worldwide. In leading markets such as the EU, evolving ESG regulations are redefining automakers' roles-from vehicle producers to mobility ecosystem co-creators.

Chery Group integrates ESG into its core strategy and decision-making, setting an example of responsible growth. Operating in over 120 countries, Chery has evolved from product export to cultural and lifestyle co-creation, building a sustainable global community. At the 2025 Chery International User Summit, this vision came to life-spanning net-zero transition, responsible supply chains, local operations, ecological protection, child development, and talent cultivation-creating a new model of shared sustainability and trust.

During the summit, Chery introduced its Global ESG Advisory Group, led by Ban Ki-moon, the 8th UN Secretary-General. Joined by experts from global sustainability organizations and industrial chain partners, the group brings global insight and expertise to strengthen Chery's leadership in ESG standard-setting.

Technology as the Foundation: Powering Sustainable Transformation

At the Eco-Exhibition's Technology Zone, Chery Group transformed its sustainability vision into tangible engineering reality. The Chery Super Hybrid (CSH) Platform and SNA Architecture were presented through detailed cutaway displays, showcasing the company's advanced chassis and body technologies. Alongside them, the next-generation Chery Power hybrid engine - with world-leading thermal efficiency - as well as hydrogen engines, fuel cell systems, and full-scenario electrification solutions covering hybrid, EV, and range-extended powertrains, all underscored Chery's strong commitment to a net-zero future.

Chery Group has embedded Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) across its supply chain, integrating circular economy principles into its products. From a global battery recycling network to a zero-deforestation traceability system, Chery continues advancing sustainable manufacturing. For Chery, innovation is the core driver of transformation-pursuing not just performance but also a lighter carbon footprint throughout each product's lifecycle.

Responsibility as the Wing: From Local Action to Global Consensus

On the fourth day's "Ride Green Life" cycling event, nearly 3,000 riders embodied the spirit of sustainable mobility. Along the route, low-carbon checkpoints logged a 50,000 kg CO2 reduction-symbolizing the collective force of Chery Group's environmental commitment.

Through its "Cherish the Nature" Global Partnership with the IUCN, Chery has pledged to conserve and restore 10 million hectares of ecosystems worldwide - from the mangroves in Malaysia to the seagrass in Spain.

Education is another vital part of Chery's social responsibility. At the summit, Chery Group and UNICEF today announced the renewal of their global partnership in education, launching a new three-year collaboration. Chery Group's renewed commitment of US$6 million will support UNICEF's global education programmes. Since 2023, Chery has supported UNICEF in reaching?nearly 40 million children and adolescents worldwide, including 17 million in emergencies, to access quality education. Chery Group will continue to stand alongside global partners like UNICEF to advance a more equitable, resilient, and human-centered vision of sustainable development worldwide.

Governance as the Root: Leading the Industry as a Standard Setter

Amid the wave of digital transformation, Chery Group has demonstrated forward-looking governance and strategic foresight. Since 2023, Chery Group has taken European data compliance as a strategic "bridgehead," publishing the Chery Overseas Data Compliance White Paper, a comprehensive reference framework from theory to practice. These pioneering efforts not only filled a critical gap in the industry but also positioned Chery Group as a trailblazer in global standard-setting.

Guided by the philosophy "In somewhere, For somewhere, Be somewhere," Chery integrates deeply with local communities through job creation, philanthropy, and cultural engagement-becoming an indispensable part of each region it enters.

In Spain, Chery's collaboration with EV MOTORS revived the beloved EBRO brand while creating jobs and boosting the local economy-earning wide recognition and embedding Chery's story of unity and goodwill in communities worldwide.

The Future Is Here: Advancing a Global Sustainability Community

Listed twice on the Fortune ESG Impact List and named by Forbes as the only Chinese automaker in its Sustainability Ranking, Chery Group demonstrates a deep commitment to embedding sustainability into its DNA. From R&D to supply chain and global partnerships, Chery proves that real sustainability balances innovation with responsibility, short-term goals with long-term value, and business growth with social progress.

Amid industry transformation, Chery has chosen not just a sustainable path but the road to the future-where every innovation honors nature, every decision considers society, and every footprint nurtures local growth. On this shared journey, business and social value move forward together. There are no lone travelers-only partners; no finish lines-only new beginnings.

