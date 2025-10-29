Fortum: Fortum January-September 2025 Interim Report: Solid achieved power price but low generation volumes

FORTUM CORPORATION INTERIM REPORT 29 OCTOBER 2025 AT 9:00 EET

Solid achieved power price but low generation volumes

July-September 2025

Comparable EBITDA was EUR 175 (254) million.

Comparable operating profit was EUR 97 (158) million due to lower generation volumes.

Operating profit was EUR 60 (123) million.

Comparable earnings per share were EUR 0.08 (0.14).

Earnings per share were EUR 0.06 (0.14).

Cash flow from operating activities totalled EUR 131 (349) million.

January-September 2025

Comparable EBITDA was EUR 903 (1,202) million.

Comparable operating profit was EUR 674 (921) million mainly due to lower generation volumes and power prices.

Operating profit was EUR 634 (935) million.

Comparable earnings per share were EUR 0.59 (0.82).

Earnings per share were EUR 0.58 (0.91).

Cash flow from operating activities totalled EUR 787 (1,225) million.

Summary of outlook

The Generation segment's estimated Nordic generation hedges: approximately 90% at EUR 42 per MWh for the remainder of 2025, approximately 70% at EUR 41 per MWh for 2026 and approximately 45% at EUR 39 per MWh for 2027.

UPDATED: For 2025, the annual optimisation premium included in the achieved power price for the whole outright portfolio is estimated to be approximately 10 EUR/MWh (previously 7-9 EUR/MWh).

UPDATED: In 2025, the total generation volumes are expected to be clearly below the normal level. Currently, the expected decrease of total nuclear volumes for the full year is 3.6 TWh, 3.0 TWh of which realised in the first three quarters of 2025. Fortum assumes that its annual hydro volume in 2025 will be below that of a normal hydro year, which has been 20-20.5 TWh.

Capital expenditure for 2025-2027, including maintenance but excluding acquisitions, is expected to be approximately EUR 1.4 billion, of which annual growth capital expenditure is expected to be EUR 150-300 million and annual maintenance capital expenditure EUR 250 million.

Key figures

EUR million or as indicated III/2025 III/2024 I-III/2025 I-III/2024 2024 LTM Reported Sales 929 1,094 3,545 4,365 5,800 4,980 Operating profit 60 123 634 935 1,325 1,024 Share of profit of associates and joint ventures 9 34 45 57 19 7 Net profit (after non-controlling interests) 52 132 520 820 1,164 864 Earnings per share, EUR 0.06 0.14 0.58 0.91 1.30 0.97 Net cash from operating activities 131 349 787 1,225 1,392 954 Number of employees 4,602 5,594 4,466 EUR million or as indicated III/2025 III/2024 I-III/2025 I-III/2024 2024 LTM Comparable EBITDA 175 254 903 1,202 1,556 1,258 Operating profit 97 158 674 921 1,178 930 Share of profit of associates and joint ventures -1 -5 14 5 -30 -21 Net profit (after non-controlling interests) 70 117 531 731 900 700 Earnings per share, EUR 0.08 0.14 0.59 0.82 1.00 0.77

EUR million or as indicated LTM 2024 Financial position Financial net debt (at period-end) 1,283 367 Financial net debt/comparable EBITDA 1.0 0.2

Fortum's President and CEO Markus Rauramo:

"The third quarter is typically a quarter with seasonally lower power prices and volumes. This year, spot prices in the third quarter were notably higher than last year due to lower hydro reservoir levels, nuclear availability and wind speeds. Nordic energy demand in the quarter was at the same level as last year, with a rise in non-industrial consumption. After showing signs of recovery earlier this year, industrial demand experienced a slowdown, particularly in Sweden.

Our third-quarter comparable result was affected by the decline in the Generation segment's result mainly due to lower generation volumes but also due to lower hedge prices. Our nuclear and hydro output was as much as 1.7 TWh below last year's third quarter, mainly due to the continued unplanned outage throughout the quarter at the Oskarshamn nuclear plant and lower hydro inflows.

Despite this, our achieved power price of 46.1 EUR/MWh was two euros higher than last year, supported by higher spot prices and strong physical optimisation. We also updated our optimisation premium for full-year 2025 to be approximately 10 EUR/MWh from earlier guidance of 7-9 EUR/MWh. The Consumer Solutions segment recorded another strong quarter with its strongest third-quarter comparable operating profit so far, driven by improved electricity and gas sales margins. The Other Operations segment also saw an improvement in its comparable result.

Our financial position remains strong with financial net debt of EUR 1.3 billion and a leverage ratio of 1.0 times at the end of the third quarter.

During the third quarter, we announced the acquisition of a project development portfolio for wind power in Finland from the German renewables developer and constructor ABO Energy. With the acquired 4.4 GW portfolio, Fortum's pipeline of onshore wind and solar projects in the permitting phase across the Nordic countries reaches approximately 8 GW, with more projects in the early development phase. The transaction is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter.

After the reporting period, we announced that our coal exit is progressing with the decarbonisation of the Zabrze combined heat and power (CHP) plant in Poland. We will invest approximately EUR 85 million in the Zabrze plant's retrofit and are committed to exiting coal in all our operations by the end of 2027. A year ago, we announced the decarbonisation of the Czestochowa CHP plant in Poland.

We continue to see robust underlying customer demand from various industrial sectors, which we believe reflects the long-term power demand growth despite the recent slight decrease in Nordic industrial demand. The operating environment in the Nordics is influenced by current political and regulatory uncertainties, which can impact the timing of large-scale industrial investment decisions."

Espoo, 28 October 2025

Fortum Corporation

Board of Directors

